Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu have signed up for an exhibition event, but unlike their recent US Open mixed doubles partnership, they will not be on the same team.

The two Grand Slam champions were one of the high-profile teams who took part in the revamped US Open mixed doubles event and their partnership certainly resulted in a lot of extra interest in the tournament.

But the Alcaraz-Raducanu journey didn’t last too long as they lost in the opening round, going down 4-2, 4-2 to Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the fast-paced tournament, but it was no doubt an enjoyable experience for all involved.

“It was fun, to be honest. The people, the energy that was there was great. Almost full, Arthur Ashe. I loved the atmosphere, I loved the support, and I love the format, to be honest,” Alcaraz said.

“I just had fun. It was great. Not the result that we wanted. I think we could have been much better if we could have prepared much better. But it was great.”

Raducanu added: “I think it was a huge success. I think so many fans got involved, so many people watching and tuned in. It got a lot of attention.

“I think it was a great idea. And, yeah, I had a lot of fun on the court playing with Carlos.”

And now they have both signed up for the post-season “A Racquet at The Rock” exhibition event on Sunday, December 7 in New Jersey, United States.

Alcaraz has played in several exhibition matches over the past few years, but this is certainly a different direction for Raducanu as she very rarely plays in these events.

Alcaraz, fresh from winning the US Open title after beating defending champion Jannik Sinner in four sets in the final, and Raducanu have been confirmed for the tournament alongside Americans Frances Tiafoe and Amanda Anisimova.

Tennis News

Inside Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open title celebrations as he responds to ‘party animal’ remarks

Emma Raducanu’s controversial decision suggests she has established new priorities

But it won’t be a mixed doubles contest as six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz will take on former US Open semi-finalist Tiafoe while 2021 US Open champion Raducanu will face Anisimova.

The 24-year-old Anisimova has enjoyed a brilliant 2025 season as she won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open in February and then finished runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. She made it back-to-back Grand Slam finals as she also finished runner-up at the US Open, this time losing against Aryna Sabalenka.

Raducanu and Anisimova have met on the WTA Tour as they have faced each other three times, with all three encounters coming in 2025. The British No 1 leads the H2H 2-1 after wins at the Australian Open and Miami Open while Anisimova won their most recent match at the Canadian Open.

Alcaraz and Tiafoe have also met three times with the former leading the H2H 2-1, having won at Wimbledon in 2024 and the US Open in 2022 while the American’s victory was in Barcelona in 2021.

But of course, form and seriousness go out of the window for exhibition events as it’s all about entertainment.