Spain’s Davis Cup captain David Ferrer has given an encouraging update on Carlos Alcaraz’s recovery from a wrist injury that has sidelined the world No 2 since April.

Alcaraz has not competed since injuring his right wrist during his opening round win against Otto Virtanen at the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona.

Since pulling out before his second round match in Barcelona, Alcaraz has withdrawn from Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who won his seventh Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open, is yet to reveal when he will return to action.

Last month, leading injury prevention expert Stephen Smith told Tennis365 that Alcaraz’s type of injury — which is believed to be an inflamed tendon sheath in his wrist — is “generally not a major issue.”

In an interview with AS, Ferrer — who is in regular contact with Alcaraz — shared some positive words about his compatriot’s injury.

“Well, stay calm. Rest assured that everything is going well,” said Ferrer, a former world No 3 and French Open finalist in 2013.

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“The important thing is that Carlos recovers completely, one day at a time. There’s no need to overthink it.

“It’s an injury that needs to be treated carefully, and the good thing is that Carlos is mentally very strong and is in good hands.”

Speaking to the same publication, former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza weighed in on Alcaraz’s injury.

“Alcaraz’s wrist injury is complicated. The wrist has small bones, so it needs to be handled very carefully,” said the two-time Grand Slam winner.

“He needs to control his anxiety about returning. We players feel a lot of pressure to come back quickly, to not lose our spot or our place. He has to be smart and take his time.

“Hopefully, he’ll be ready for the American tour. Grass is a tricky surface to return to. It seems he’s recovering well, that’s what I’m hearing, but we have to be careful.

“I know many tennis players who have suffered this injury. It takes time to recover.”

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