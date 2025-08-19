Carlos Alcaraz triumphed at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, but Andy Roddick has identified the one “error” he feels the Spanish superstar made.

The men’s singles event in Cincinnati looked set for a blockbuster conclusion as Alcaraz met Jannik Sinner in the title match.

However, Sinner struggled badly from the start and the contest came to an unfortunate end as the world No 1 was forced to retire due to illness when trailing 0-5 in the opening set.

After speaking to the tournament doctors having lost his serve for the third time, an emotional Sinner was unable to continue.

As Sinner sat in his chair after retiring, Alcaraz warmly consoled the Italian with a hug in a gesture that typifies the friendly nature of the pair’s rivalry.

Speaking on his Served podcast, Roddick asserted that Alcaraz should have kept his distance from Sinner given the latter’s illness.

“The only error Carlos made all week was his proximity to Sinner once we suspected Sinner was not feeling well,” said the 2003 US Open champion.

“Maybe it’s just for the day, I don’t care. There is no hug at the net. These two are the classiest people. I love it.

“But if I’m his coach, I am going to be saying get away! Don’t stand next to him. Don’t go see if he’s okay. Skip the pictures. Do not get close to him. Carlos, get away from him if he’s sick!”

Alcaraz’s victory saw him claim a maiden Cincinnati crown, an eighth Masters 1000 title and a 22nd ATP Tour title overall.

Roddick commented on the sublime run Alcaraz has been on since the start of the clay season.

“You have the US Open coming up,” the American added. “You have made the finals of your last seven events; every event he has played since Miami, he has made at least the finals of. He’s on an absolute heater.”

The former world No 1 also expressed some concern about how Sinner’s physical condition could affect his US Open preparations.

“We hope Sinner is healthy,” Roddick added. “If he has a four or five-day bug. You don’t want to say it, but if it’s something, that is going to be a rough one physically to get ready for.”

Sinner is the reigning US Open champion, while Alcaraz won his maiden major at Flushing Meadows in 2022.

