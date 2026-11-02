Carlos Alcaraz names the event that is currently ‘top of his list’ to play in 2027

Carlos Alcaraz’s upcoming schedule is one of the more intriguing aspects of tennis currently, with the Spaniard suggesting he will play less tournaments going forward.

The Spaniard made the claim at the US Open after he returned from a wrist injury which kept him out of action for four and a half months, but there has been no sign that he is set to incorporate that.

Alcaraz has already been confirmed to play the Rotterdam Open and Queen’s next year, and he took a last-minute wildcard into the Vienna Open, which he subsequently won.

The star was asked if he will return to the Vienna Open in 2027 to defend his title, but he remained coy about his plans heading into next season.

More Carlos Alcaraz news

Carlos Alcaraz’s chances of winning the Paris Masters in doubt after latest scheduling news

Carlos Alcaraz shares immediate reaction to Ben Shelton hiring Juan Carlos Ferrero as his coach

“Let’s say a year can be really long. I can play a lot of matches, or I can not play a lot of matches. And let’s see what’s gonna happen in this year,” said the Spaniard.

“But what I can tell you right now is that I felt really comfortable. I felt really well in this week here in Vienna, for the fans that came, well, into the matches, for everyone involved in the tournament that made my team and me feel really comfortable here,” he continued.

However, Alcaraz did suggest that there is a very strong chance he will play the Vienna Open, should he play a tournament during that week of the season.

“Who knows which tournaments I’m gonna play next year, but if I have to play this week, Vienna is probably on the top of the list,” he concluded.

As well as Rotterdam and Queen’s, Alcaraz is also expected to play all four of the Grand Slam tournaments on offer on the 2027 season, but the same cannot be said for the Masters 1000 events.

Alcaraz has been very outspoken about his dislike for the new extended format at Masters tournaments and even suggested he could miss more in 2027.

The Spaniard has not played the Canadian Open for the past two seasons and this year he missed the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the Cincinnati Open too, although those were due to injury.

Alcaraz is currently playing the Paris Masters, but if he doesn’t win the tournament he will end his season without winning a Masters title for the first time since the 2021 season.

It is quite clear that Alcaraz does not think Masters events are that important currently and there is every chance some could fall by the wayside in the 2027 season.