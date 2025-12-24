Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has not ruled out coaching Jannik Sinner in the future but said he wants “two or three months” off first.

The coaching split was not something many saw coming given the year Alcaraz had which saw him win two Grand Slams and return to the World No.1 spot but reports of disputes over training locations and money have trickled out since the break up.

Now, Ferrero has given an interview to Spanish newspaper Marca and as well as Alcaraz, the name of Jannik Sinner was mentioned as one who made more sense from a coaching matchup.

Asked whether he would be open to working with the Italian in the future, Ferrero insisted he was not looking for any immediate work but did not close the door to doing so in the future.

“I’ve adapted my style as much as I could for Carlos,” he said. “I’m not considering other options at all because I need two or three months of peace and quiet and for the pain to subside.”

“After that, if other possibilities arise, we’ll weigh them up. In the end, it’s been almost eight years nonstop and a lot of time away from home. Being home now is a blessing.”

Even from his first message on social media announcing his departure, Ferrero made it clear he would have preferred to stay but when asked why the split came, the coach said there were “certain things we disagreed on.”

“Everything seemed to be going well,” he recalled. “It’s true that when a year ends, certain things need to be reviewed regarding contracts. And as with any new contract, looking ahead to the following year, there were certain things we disagreed on.

“As with all contracts, one side pulls in one direction and the other in another. Carlos’s camp thinks about what’s best for him, and mine thinks about what’s best for me. There were certain issues on which both parties disagreed.

“Perhaps they could have been resolved if we had sat down to talk, but in the end, we didn’t, and we decided not to continue. That’s really what happened. There are points I won’t go into detail about, but we disagreed on them, and ultimately, we went our separate ways.”

