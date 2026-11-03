Carlos Alcaraz reveals the player he is so ‘excited’ to play for the first time

Carlos Alcaraz cemented his ATP Tour comeback by winning the Vienna Open.

The ATP 500 triumph was the second title victory since his comeback in September, following his win at the Japan Open at the start of October.

Alcaraz will now try and do something he has never done before on the ATP Tour and that is win either of the Paris Masters or the ATP Finals.

The star has often struggled on indoor hardcourts, but he also has another first on his mind ahead of the Paris Masters.

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Alcaraz has made it known that he desperately wants to play Rafael Jodar on the ATP Tour, his compatriot who has broken through in the 2026 season.

Speaking about Jodar at the Paris Masters, Alcaraz said: “I’m just really happy about him. Such a humble guy, great guy, going with his father as a coach, you know, all around and making great things. Really happy about him. He deserves to be in this position.

“Obviously it’s great to have, you know, Spanish company in the top 10. We all enjoy his tennis, because every time that I watch him, it’s a privilege, it’s a joy, and just excited about facing him one day, you know, for the first time, practicing with him, you know, in the tournaments.”

Jodar and Alcaraz are both in the bottom half of the Paris Masters draw, so there is a chance they could meet in the semifinals of the competiiton.

However, there is a bigger chance that they could meet in the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz has already booked his place at the Turin tournament and Jodar is currently ninth in the race, which would be enough following Jannik Sinner’s withdrawal.

Jodar needs to reach the final of the Paris Masters in order to mathematically confirm his place at the ATP Finals, but there are other ways he can ensure he plays the Turin tournament.

The rising Spaniard essentially needs to better Alex de Minaur, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Jiri Lehecka’s performances in Paris.

That is no easy feat, but he does currently have a points advantage over both men.

Jodar began his Paris Masters campaign with a first round victory against Alejandro Tabilo and he will next play Casper Ruud in the second round of the tournament.

He could also play Daniil Medvedev before the semifinals of the tournament, so he will really have to work for it if he wants to qualify for the ATP Finals.