Toni Nadal thinks Carlos Alcaraz is expecting to miss the 2026 French Open due to his wrist injury as he warned the world No 2 not to take any risks.

Alcaraz is currently sidelined due to a right wrist injury that ended his Barcelona Open campaign and forced him to pull out of the Madrid Open.

The 22-year-old Spanish superstar was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year in Madrid on Monday following his outstanding 2025 season.

In a press conference at the ceremony, Alcaraz was asked if he will be fit to defend his title at the French Open.

“We will see,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

“The next scan will be decisive, so we are doing everything possible to ensure everything goes well. I am trying to be patient.

“We will see in a few days the state of the injury and the next steps. For now, I am trying to stay positive and keep my spirits up even though the days feel long.”

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Speaking on Radioestadio Noche, Toni Nadal reacted to Alcaraz’s latest comments about his injury.

“Listening to Alcaraz, it seems he’s fairly certain he might miss Roland Garros,” Nadal said (translated from Spanish). “I think everything he’s said is spot on; we shouldn’t take any risks.

“They usually advise against returning to competition if the injury isn’t fully healed, and I think that’s what he’s going to do.

“Nowadays, at these speeds, the ball is moving so fast that it’s easy to make a sudden movement, and that’s when tendons and joints suffer.

“At his age, he shouldn’t take risks, he has many years left and it’s much better to be cautious.

“It’s a real blow for Carlos Alcaraz, because he had a great chance of repeating his title.

“It’s tough for Carlos, but I think he’s wisely putting his career ahead of his desire to play immediately.

“Carlos Alcaraz doesn’t need to push himself. Even though things haven’t gone perfectly in the last three tournaments, it’s already been a very good year for him. He’s already won a Grand Slam.

“If they tell him his participation isn’t certain, he wouldn’t participate, because at this level, you have to be in top form to perform at your best. It’s much better not to force anything.”

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