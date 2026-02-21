Carlos Alcaraz was at his brilliant best as he won the Doha Open.

Carlos Alcaraz said he felt like “the job is finished” after he demolished Arthur Fils to win the Doha Open and keep his 100% 2026 record going.

The World No.1 was at his brilliant best as he picked apart his younger opponent, breaking him at the first time of asking and then never letting up from that point.

It resulted in a 6-2, 6-2 victory for the Spaniard and a 2/2 record in tournament this year and speaking afterwards, he felt as if he has achieved everything he set out to do.

“I remember the feeling that I had last year, leaving in the quarter finals so I came this year hungry for more, hungry to go farther in this tournament,” he said.

“I think after every tournament, we just set up new goals, set up new things. I’m putting on the table and, you know, the beginning of the week with the things that I really wanted to do through the week. So I’m just really happy and proud about everything I’ve done with my team on and off the court. So I feel like the job is finished right now.”

Alcaraz was also asked what grade he would give himself if filling out his own report card and while he declined to give one, he did say

“I think the week went pretty good,” he said. “So I don’t know. I mean, I just improve every day.

MORE ON ALCARAZ ON T365

Carlos Alcaraz insists ‘not copying Big Three’ ahead of Doha Open final

Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Jannik Sinner’s Qatar Open loss and matching rival’s world No 1 feat

ATP player says ‘nothing’ close to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in ‘have to catch up’ rallying call

“I think the level of tennis for myself, I just was a little below, you know, comparing to the other days, but you know, in general, I think I put on a high note.”

For Fils, while he want to not dwell on the final for too long, his presence there should be considered an achievement given the lengthy injury break he was forced to endure.

Speaking after, he said he would choose to focus on that rather than the match itself.

“It’s been eight long months with my injury,” he said after his first tour-level final since Tokyo in 2024.

“So in a time like this, you just have to think about the last eight months when I was struggling, not playing tennis. I just want to thank my team… Today was not the day but I think we did a hell of a job.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz updated ranking points and prize money after Doha Open win