Carlos Alcaraz has split with his coach after six years together.

Carlos Alcaraz’s first coach has suggested the departure of Juan Carlos Ferrero was not the player’s decision but instead “more due to the circumstance surrounding” it.

The tennis world was shocked this week when Alcaraz and coach Ferrero announced they were to part ways after six years of working together.

The split is the first major one of Alcaraz’s career and leaves a lot of questions as to why now?

But Alcaraz’s first coach Kiko Navarro believes it was not the player’s decision.

“It was more due to the circumstances surrounding the decision than the player himself,” he told Spanish radio station RNE Deportes. “Carlitos is very supportive of his coaches. He was with me, and I know he was with Juan Carlos, but there comes a point when, for reasons beyond his control and beyond the sporting aspect, they’ve made this decision.

“Juan Carlos has done a spectacular job; I worked with him for two years, and there’s little to criticize him for. The people who made the decision, who weren’t Carlitos, must have their reasons, which I’m currently unaware of.

MORE ON ALCARAZ ON T365

Former British No 1 hints at a possible reason for Carlos Alcaraz’s shock announcement

Has Carlos Alcaraz just made the biggest mistake of his career after shock announcement?

Who is Samuel Lopez? Man set to lead Carlos Alcaraz’s post-Ferrero era

“Well, I know a few things from his father from months ago, which I don’t think is the right time to talk about. But I’ll find out everything tomorrow.

“He’s training at the club tomorrow; I saw him two days ago and he didn’t mention anything to me.

“Obviously, they’ve handled it very discreetly, and everything has a beginning and an end. It’s surprised me; if it had happened last year, I would have been even more surprised than this year. It’s caught me completely off guard.

“Of course, I’m friends with the family and I can share a few things, but it’s still a surprise.”

Navarro went on to suggest that Alcaraz could have a coach with a “bigger name” next season.

“I know for a fact that Alcaraz’s father, who’s the one in charge of everything, greatly admires Samu [Samuel Lopez] and knows he’s a professional.

“It makes me a little sad that it seems like to be expected to coach Carlitos because you need a big name, like Ferrero or Moya, Djokovic or Nadal.

“I don’t think that’s the case. Ultimately, it’s about Carlos respecting the coach. In fact, Samu Lopez has more experience as a coach than Ferrero, which is normal because he’s worked with Nico Almagro, Pablo Carreño, and he knows the circuit.

“He’s a very humble person and a consummate professional, and I do see him, and I think his father does too, as Alcaraz’s first coach.

“But I think a second person will be needed because the season is very long and involves a lot of travel. And perhaps that second person is more well-known than Samu, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be the head coach. I would bet, without having spoken to his father yet, that the head coach will be Samu Lopez.”

Read next: What is Carlos Alcaraz’s record at tournaments Juan Carlos Ferrero missed?