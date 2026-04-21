Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury continues to dominate headlines in the tennis world after the Spanish star’s latest comments raised concerns about his French Open participation.

We also have news of Boris Becker’s lavish statements about Jannik Sinner’s current level, as well as Iga Swiatek’s confession about training in Rafael Nadal’s presence.

The European clay-court season continues this week at the Madrid Open, and the combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournament has been hit by over 20 withdrawals.

Here is our Tuesday roundup of the biggest stories in tennis.

Alcaraz uncertain about French Open title defence

Alcaraz won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in Madrid on Monday night, and he was asked about the wrist injury that ended his Barcelona Open campaign and forced him out of the Madrid Masters.

The world No 2 did not confirm whether he expected to be fit to defend his French Open title as he revealed he was awaiting the results of a test.

“Pushing myself at this Roland Garros could really harm me for future tournaments, so we’ll see how the test goes; that’s what we’re focusing on,” the 22-year-old said.

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz makes concerning injury admission ahead of French Open



Toni Nadal on Alcaraz’s French Open hopes

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and legendary former coach, Toni Nadal, thinks Alcaraz’s comments suggest he “seems he’s fairly certain he might miss Roland Garros.”

Nadal went on to assert that the seven-time major winner “shouldn’t take risks” to compete at Roland Garros.

Read more: Toni Nadal sends blunt message to Carlos Alcaraz about his hopes of playing the French Open

Becker says Sinner is ‘from another planet’

Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker has proclaimed that world No 1 Sinner is playing the best tennis of his career ahead of the Madrid Open.

The German icon said that Sinner is “from another planet” and described him as “[Novak] Djokovic 2.0.”

Read more: Boris Becker says Jannik Sinner is ‘from another planet’ as he makes Madrid Open prediction

Swiatek speaks candidly about Nadal linkup

Swiatek received advice from her idol, Rafael Nadal, while training at the legendary Spaniard’s academy in preparation for the clay-court season.

Speaking ahead of the Madrid Open, the six-time Slam winner admitted: “First 15 minutes of practice, I was so tight. I was like, ‘Oh my God, how should I play? He’s watching, he’s right there, you know’.”

Read more: Iga Swiatek reveals she ‘was so tight’ while training under Rafael Nadal’s watchful eye

Madrid Open rocked by withdrawals

Alcaraz is one of five Grand Slams champions and 23 players overall to pull out of the Madrid Open across both the men’s and women’s events.

Read more: Madrid Open withdrawals: 23 stars out as Amanda Anisimova latest big name on growing list



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