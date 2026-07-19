Carlos Alcaraz was in jubilant mood as he celebrated Spain’s victory in the World Cup final against Argentina in the World Cup final, with the reigning US Open champion playing a prominent role in the final in New Jersey.

Alcaraz appeared on the pitch prior to kick-off as he brought the World Cup trophy on the pitch and he was then handed a prominent seat in the stands as he watched Ferran Torres score the winning goal to give Spain their second World Cup.

The cameras panned to Alcaraz on a few occasions during the match and they then showed him celebrating when the final whistle sounded.

While the world No 3 was clearly overwhelmed with joy as he watched the Spanish team win their second World Cup, his fans will have been concerned by the sight of a bandage still supporting his right wrist.

Alcaraz has not played a tennis match since he was forced to pull out of the Barcelona Open in April due to an injury he sustained during a match against Otto Virtanen.

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Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon and he recently released footage of his tentative return to the court.

The footage showed Alcaraz gently hitting balls, as he appeared to be at a formative stage of his comeback.

It inspired many observers to suggest Alcaraz will struggle to return in time for next month’s US Open, but he has left his name on the entry list for next month’s Cincinnati Masters as he keeps his options open over a return date.

Now there will be fresh speculation over whether he will play in that tournament after he attended the World Cup final with a support still attached to his right wrist.

If Alcaraz still needs a supporting strap for his wrist for everyday life, he may be struggling to play high-level tennis in Cincinnati or at the US Open that gets underway soon after.

In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek revealed he is not concerned about Alcaraz returning to “his full form” following his injury.

“There hasn’t been too much information. They’re much tougher injuries — these wrist or elbow injuries,” said the Dutchman.

“I had an elbow injury myself. It’s really difficult to reset when you start playing again [after this type injury]. So, you hit a little bit… You need to go step by step.

“It’s not as clear-cut as tearing the ligaments in your ankle, which they say is three or four months, and it’s always three or four months, and then you can play again.

“So yeah, it takes a bit of time, but he’s young, and I think he’s got good healing power.

“I’m not concerned that he will play, and I’m not concerned that he’s going to return to his full form.

“But it’s a question of when. Is it gonna be for the hard courts [in North America]? Is it gonna be for indoors? But still, I think it’s going to be this year.”

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