World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was stunned in his opening match of the Paris Masters by Cameron Norrie and afterwards he revealed “he didn’t feel well” although he gave credit to the British player.

Playing for the first time since winning the Japan Open at the end of September, Alcaraz kicked off his bid for a fourth title in a row with a solid opening set, but then lost his way to go down 6-4, 3-6, 4-6.

Having won the Cincinnati Masters, US Open and Japan Open, it marked the six-time Grand Slam winner’s first defeat on the ATP Tour since Wimbledon back in July when he lost against Jannik Sinner in the final.

Q: Carlos, bad luck. What do you think were the keys to today’s match?

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “Well, I just I didn’t feel well today. A lot of mistakes. Not feeling… I had no feeling at all. I think Norrie played really great tennis today, as well. Solid match. And I think that was the key.”

Q. How did you expect the lack of sensation? Because you were training since many days here.

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “I don’t know. Yeah, yeah. I had a lot of practices here, which I was feeling great, feeling amazing, moving on the court, hitting the ball. I had all the ideas clear, all the goals clear.

“But today, even in the first set, even that I won, I just felt like I could do much more than what I did. I tried in the second set just to be better, but it was totally the opposite. I just feel even worse.

“I think I have to give credit to Cam, as well, because I think he didn’t let me stay or come back to the match. I had few breakpoints, which I would say could have been really helpful for me. I didn’t take it with really easy mistakes. I’m really disappointed about my level today, and it is what it is.”

Q. How do you think you can recover for the last three tournaments of the year now if you’re physically below your best right now?

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “Well, I don’t know. I will try to prepare myself as better as I can, coming to Turin, coming to Davis Cup, really important tournaments that I have ahead right now.

“Right now I just want to be back home, and let’s see what’s I gonna do. But of course I’m gonna practice and prepare myself, and obviously I will try not let this thing happen again.”

Q. You have a complicated story here in this tournament. How do you explain it? Maybe is it because it’s every time it is in the end of the season and maybe your lack of energy?

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “I don’t know. I came here really well. I came here with a lot of energy. I came here thinking that I could do good results because I have been playing really good tennis.

“This is the best year for me in terms of playing at the end of the year. So I’ve been talking with some other players, with my team, that I feel great. Other years I feel exhausted, I feel tired, I feel mentally, physically, but this year I feel good.

“I skipped Shanghai. I have been at home quite much days that I could enjoy myself there and relax, I help battery, so I don’t know what happened here.

“But I don’t know. It is a tournament that, yeah, it’s really difficult for me to play well, but I will figure it out, and I will end up playing great tennis here, for sure.”

Q. Was the latest match you remember when, like today you didn’t feel the ball, couldn’t win, with basically no explanation, was the latest record you have of this type of match?

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “I don’t know. I have few. I have few (smiling). But I don’t remember now. For sure this year it wasn’t, but I don’t know. One of last year’s, for sure. I don’t remember right now who I lost against during the last year, but I think one loss that I had last year was with not feeling at all.”

Q. Miami?

CARLOS ALCARAZ: “Probably Miami, but it was more in terms of physically, not about hitting the ball. So it was a bit different. It was a good one.”