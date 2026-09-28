Carlos Alcaraz massively enjoyed his time at the Laver Cup as he helped Team Europe topple Team World to win the team competition at The O2 Arena in London.

Alcaraz picked up a doubles victory alongside Jakub Mensik on day one to give Team Europe one point against Alexander Bublik and Taylor Fritz.

He followed it up with a sole singles victory against Fritz on day two, which added another two points to Team Europe’s Laver Cup total.

Alcaraz did not get the chance to play his final match, a singles clash against Alex de Minaur, as Alexander Zverev had already confirmed the victory for Team Europe.

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Nevertheless, lifting the trophy for Team Europe has led to Alcaraz thinking about another team tournament. The star is eyeing up a first-ever Davis Cup victory at the end of the year and he opened up about wanting to win for Spain after the Laver Cup triumph.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Spaniard revealed: “In the end, indoor tournaments are always beneficial. The best players are in Turin, and winning it gives you a huge confidence boost for the Davis Cup.

“This year we have a fantastic team, with Rafa [Jodar], Marcel [Granollers], Pedro [Martinez], Dani [Merida], and Jaume [Munar]. It’s a shame we can’t all be there.

“We all deserve it, but we have a great opportunity this year. The Davis Cup is a major goal for me. We have a great team. We have a great opportunity to win it this year, and it’s one of my main objectives.”

Alcaraz will undoubtedly be selected by Spain’s Davis Cup team captain, David Ferrer, if he makes himself available for the Finals at the end of the year.

The Spaniard did not play in their qualifying tie against Chile, which they won 4-0 to confirm their place in the Finals. Instead, Jodar and Merida shone in the tie and they will have put themselves in a very good position for selection again.

Alcaraz has never won the Davis Cup with Spain and he missed last year’s finals due to injury. In his absence, Spain reached the finals of the competition, but they were beaten by Italy.

The Spaniard holds a 5-1 singles record at the Davis Cup for Spain, which includes victories against Tallon Griekspoor, Ugo Humbert, and Tomas Machac.

This year’s Davis Cup Finals take place between the 18th and the 23rd November in Bologna, Italy. Spain will compete against Italy, South Korea, Great Britain, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, and Germany.