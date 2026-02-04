Carlos Alcaraz has hailed coach Samuel Lopez as “one of the best” in the world after the pair worked together during the world No 1’s historic run to the Australian Open title.

Alcaraz made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam, beating Novak Djokovic in four sets to lift the title in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old’s victory came less than two months after he announced a shock split from Juan Carlos Ferrero, who had coached Alcaraz since he was a teenager.

Many had questioned how Alcaraz would respond to Ferrero leaving his team, particularly after a career-best 2025 season for the Spaniard.

Lopez had officially joined Alcaraz’s team as a co-coach alongside Ferrero ahead of the start of 2025, though is now the 22-year-old’s sole lead coach.

The world No 1 found himself compelled to defend Lopez from what he claimed was “unfair” criticism during his Australian Open campaign, after several suggestions from leading pundits that Alcaraz needed to hire a new ‘super coach’ to replace Ferrero.

Alcaraz’s decision to stick with his guns and have Lopez as his sole coach ultimately proved to be the correct one, and a new tradition at the Australian Open saw Lopez receive a trophy during the men’s singles presentation ceremony.

And, speaking to AS this week, Alcaraz revealed his joy in seeing Lopez receive such recognition — while also paying his coach the ultimate compliment.

He said (translated from Spanish): “The tournament does a great job in that regard. I didn’t know that; it was my first time at a trophy ceremony in Australia, and I didn’t know they did that.

“I think it’s a fantastic initiative because it gives recognition to the champion’s coach; it’s not just the player’s job.

“It’s really beautiful, and when I saw him there, I was so happy because I know Samuel has been working towards this moment his whole life.

“For me, he’s one of the best coaches — if not the best — you can have on a tennis court today.

“For me, it was a magical and incredibly special moment: hugging him after the last point and seeing him there, with everyone recognising what he deserves.”

Alcaraz looks set to stick with Lopez as his sole lead coach for now, though his older brother, Alvaro, has also now taken a more prominent role in his team.

The Spaniard’s return to action after his Australian Open victory has been pushed back following his withdrawal from the Rotterdam Open, with the world No 1 choosing to rest after his physical and mental exertions in Melbourne.

However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion is still set to take to the court this month, with Alcaraz entered into the Qatar Open later in February.

