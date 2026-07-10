Alexander Zverev booked his place in the Wimbledon final by defeating Arthur Fery in his semi-final match.

The German was the overwhelming favourite to win the match against the British wildcard, although there was a potential it could be a banana skin.

After overcoming a narrow first set through a tie-break, Zverev asserted his dominance over the 23-year-old to make it back-to-back Grand Slam finals, after he won Roland Garros earlier this month.

Zverev has been in outstanding form at Wimbledon this year, despite not previously making it past the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

He’s made his way past Alexander Blockx, Valentin Royer, Marcos Giron, Jiri Lehecka, Taylor Fritz, and now Fery, having only dropped two sets in his first six matches.

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As a result of his Wimbledon final appearance, Zverev has also dislodged Carlos Alcaraz as the World No 2, as the Spaniard’s absence looks to enter its fourth month.

Zverev has gained a mininum of 1300 ranking points by reaching the Wimbledon final, which sees him stand on 8480 ranking points on the ATP Tour.

That means he currently sits 320 ranking points above Alcaraz, who has dropped to World No 3 for the first time since the 2021 season.

Alcaraz lost 1300 points by not playing Wimbledon this year, after he reached the final of the event in 2025, which has allowed Zverev to swoop in.

Zverev will await the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final as he looks to become just the seventh man in tennis history to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back.

The German will join Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz if he manages to win Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

As for Alcaraz, no matter when the star returns to tennis, he is not likely to fall any further in the rankings. There is currently 3420 points splitting the Spaniard and World No 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Even if Alcaraz misses the US Open, he will only lose 1300 ranking points. Auger-Aliassime reached the semi-finals of the Grand Slam last year, so he will have to repeat that to gain any ground on the Spaniard.

Having said that, Auger-Aliassime has previously thrived on the North American hardcourt swing, so he could go some way in closing the gap between him and Alcaraz.

Alcaraz has been tipped to return at the Cincinnati Open, which is set to begin on the 11th August. The Spaniard won the event last year, so if he does play he will have to win to not lose any ranking points.