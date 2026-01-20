Carlos Alcaraz believes his coach Samuel Lopez “hasn’t received the recognition he deserves” as he expressed his disappointment over suggestions he should appoint a high-profile mentor.

Lopez is the head coach in Alcaraz’s player box at the Australian Open after he was promoted to the role on the back of the world No 1’s decision to part ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero after the 2025 season.

Former world No 1 Ferrero had been Alcaraz’s coach since the age of 15 and he steered the youngster to six Grand Slam titles, the top of the ATP Rankings and two ATP Player of the Year awards.

Ferrero, meanwhile, was twice voted the Coach of the Year and he shared the second of those awards with Lopez last year after earning a more prominent role in the Alcaraz coaching team at the end of 2024, although he had been part of the set-up for several years but worked mostly in the background.

Under Ferrero and Lopez’s guidance, the Spaniard won the French Open, US Open and finished runner-up at Wimbledon while he also lifted three ATP Masters 1000 trophies and finished as the year-end No1 1.

However, many believe Alcaraz will appoint a second coach in the next few months, but the six-time Grand Slam winner is happy with Lopez as he highlighted his fellow Spaniard’s strengths.

“Every person, every coach, is different. Some bring one thing, others bring another,” the world No 1 stated. “He provides me with everything a coach can offer today. Samu hasn’t been a No 1 player or a professional tennis player in the top ranks, but he is a great technician.

“He hasn’t received the recognition he deserves.”

Lopez has been part of the Ferrero Academy (previously named the Equelite Academy) since its launch in 1990 and he coached former world No 10 and two-time US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta from 2015 until 2024.

Alcaraz has been advised by several high-profile figures in the tennis industry to appoint another coach with the names of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray all cropping up.

The 23-year-old feels it is disrespectful to Lopez, adding: “Many coaches have been suggested to me, and it’s unfair because he is one of the best or the best coach out there now. What he brings you is much of what not many other coaches can provide.”

