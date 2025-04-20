Carlos Alcaraz has warned Holger Rune there can be “no friends” on court ahead of their impending clash in the Barcelona Open final.

World No 2 Alcaraz and world No 13 Rune will meet for the fourth time in the final of the ATP 500 event on Sunday.

Saturday’s semi-final action saw Denmark’s Rune breeze past Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, before Alcaraz defeated Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 to reach a third final in Barcelona.

Spanish star Alcaraz leads the head-to-head 2-1, though this will be their first meeting since the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

It will be the first final between the two 21-year-olds, who are childhood friends.

Alcaraz and Rune played each other regularly as juniors and forged a close friendship, the two still share a close relationship to this day.

However, speaking after his semi-final win, Alcaraz warned Rune that their relationship would be put to one side ahead of the clash.

“He is someone who I grew up with, playing under-12 and under-14 tournaments together,” said Alcaraz.

“We crossed paths in every tournament we played since we were little, and it’s marvellous to see how we have both grown and made it together to where we are. Tomorrow there are no friends. We both have to go out there to win.”

Four-time Grand Slam champion and top seed Alcaraz heads into the final as the favourite, ranked 11 spots above sixth seed Rune in the ATP Rankings, and having won in Monte Carlo just one week ago.

In contrast, Rune has not lifted an ATP title since his triumph at the Bavarian Open in April 2023.

But, while Alcaraz comes into this clash in better form, the 21-year-old also has home advantage.

The Spaniard receives a significant amount of support wherever he plays, but particularly in his home nation – something he admits he is grateful for.

He added: “Everywhere I go, I’m lucky to have immense support. I’m very lucky for that; at every training session, everywhere in the world, there’s a big crowd.

“In fact, I don’t have time to switch off. There are matches where I lower the intensity, but the fans really help me turn it around, and I have to maintain my rhythm throughout the match.

“Here in Barcelona, I always manage that. I missed clay; it really helps me build confidence. I really enjoy playing in front of my family and friends.

“I just try to have a good time, learn to improve, and enjoy coming back on the court.”

Should Alcaraz triumph on Sunday, he would be guaranteed to stay at world No 2 in the rankings, regardless of how world No 3 Alexander Zverev fares in Sunday’s Bavarian Open final.

Meanwhile, Rune is guaranteed to rise to world No 9 no matter the outcome of the final.

