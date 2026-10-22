Carlos Alcaraz now has an incredible opportunity to make career history after latest announcement

Carlos Alcaraz has made no secret of his desire to win the Davis Cup with Spain.

“The Davis Cup, it is a goal as well. I really wanted to achieve that for my country, for Spain. I set up some other goals for the season, and I will try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals,” said Alcaraz at the beginning of the year.

Alcaraz is yet to win the Davis Cup, with injury curtailing his chances of playing at last year’s final as Spain lost to Italy in the finals in Bologna.

In 2024, Alcaraz’s chances of winning the Davis Cup were dashed by the Netherlands in what was Rafael Nadal’s final competitive match of his career.

This year, however, Alcaraz will not get a better chance of winning the tournament.

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Spain and team captain David Ferrer have reportedly confirmed their squad for the Davis Cup Finals and it is absolutely stacked from top to bottom.

Alcaraz will star alongside Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Rafael Jódar, Marcel Granollers, and Pedro Martínez at the Davis Cup Finals in November.

That is an exceptionally strong squad across both singles and doubles and Spain will take some beating at the Bologna event.

Alcaraz’s abilities against virtually everyone on the ATP Tour is well known, but Jodar and Davidovich Fokina will enter the tournament in red-hot form.

Jodar has enjoyed an exceptional breakout season on the ATP Tour, which has seen him win his maiden title in Marrakech and reach a further two finals in Washington and Shanghai.

The 20-year-old is on the cusp of the ATP Tour top 10 and could even enter it before the Davis Cup Finals, with good performances at the Swiss Indoors, the Paris Masters.

Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, is in a rich vein of form, having finally overcome his issues in ATP Tour finals. The star was considered the nearly man of tennis after losing his first five ATP Tour finals, but he has now win three in a row.

The Spaniard has won events in Mallorca, Chengdu, and the Shanghai Masters in 2026, in a rich run of form that has seen him reach world No 13 in the rankings.

With Alcaraz, Jodar, and Davidovich Fokina, they will likely have enough for any of the other teams when it comes to singles action.

Granollers and Martinez have proved over the years that they are a very good doubles team, too, so Spain could be unbeatable this year.

Spain will compete against Canada, Great Britain, South Korea, Italy, Czechia, Germany, and Austria at the Davis Cup Finals and they begin on November 24th.