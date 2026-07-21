Carlos Alcaraz’s injury recovery is progressing but his training is at a ‘very low intensity’, according to reports in his native Spain.

The seven-time major winner began the year in unstoppable form. He completed the career Grand Slam at the tender age of 22 after winning the Australian Open, before romping to the Qatar Open title in irresistible fashion.

But after failing to win any of the year’s first three Masters (Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo), his season was turned upside down when a wrist injury forced him to pull out of the Barcelona Open in mid-April.

The 23-year-old missed the French Open and Wimbledon, prompting fears he could be out for the rest of 2026. Indeed, training footage of him playing with an unstrung, broken racket, while still wearing a wrist brace, led former British No 1 Greg Rusedski to say he was “deeply concerned”.

On the flip side, Serena Williams’ old coach, Rick Macci, stated Alcaraz’s wrist is at 100%, has played “many matches with other pros” and has turned this negative into a positive.

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However, according to Clay Tenis, this is not the case.

In an article titled ‘Carlos Alcaraz‘s strangest and freest summer’, writer Nacho Encabo outlines the contrast between the lows of being out injured and the highs of being inside MetLife Stadium to watch his beloved Spain beat Argentina 1-0 and win the 2026 World Cup.

The piece says Alcaraz has played no sets, no matches, ‘nothing of the sort’. His recovery is ‘on track’ but the Spaniard is not going to rush and risk jeopardising the rest of the season.

Alcaraz is scheduled to return at the Cincinnati Masters, which runs from 13-23 August, but question marks remain over his participation.

Clay claim that the defending US Open champion has not been able to hit a ball with complete freedom, not even in the privacy of a training session, since getting injured.

Sources close to Alcaraz allegedly say, “Carlos is training, but still at a very low intensity.”

And while Alcaraz’s image is being used to promote Cincinnati, Clay add that does not mean the former world No 1 will play it at 100% but he does intend to head to Ohio and compete.

Tennis fans will be watching the player’s social media pages like hawks as he steps up his recovery. While there are rival factions in the sport, the vast majority of tennis followers want to see Alcaraz fit and ready for the US Open.

But that is far from certain.

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz set to miss the US Open? Rumours are swirling