Carlos Alcaraz has yet to hit a ball in anger as he attempts to make a return from the wrist injury he sustained at the Barcelona Open in April, but his diary for the rest of 2026 is filling up rapidly after it was confirmed he is on the guest list for the lucrative Six Kings Slam.

Alcaraz has been out of action with a wrist problem that was initially described by his camp as a minor problem, but it quickly became clear that it was a serious injury as he was forced to pull out of the French Open and Wimbledon.

His most recent social media video showing where he is at in his recovery did not bode well, as he appeared to be hitting the ball tentatively and was a long way from a return to competitive action.

Yet his name is still on the entry list for next month’s Cincinnati Open and he is clearly confident of playing at the US Open, even though his name was not on the initial list of entrants for the high-profile mixed doubles event that will take place the week before the main draw starts in New York.

There are suggestions that Alcaraz could team up with Serena Williams if the 23-time Grand Slam legend is fit to play after her comeback was hampered by a knee injury at Wimbledon.

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Alcaraz’s appearance at the Six Kings Slam will raise eyebrows as he has been criticised for playing too many exhibition events, with some suggesting that chase for extra money is threatening his body.

There are suggestions that former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero was not keen on him playing in so many exhibition matches, but it is hard to turn down the kind of money on offer just to turn up to the Six Kings Slam.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and tournament debutant Alex de Minaur will play in Saudi Arabia for three days of elite competition on 21st, 22nd and 24th October, streaming live exclusively on Netflix.

Last year, each player walked away with a $1.5m appearance fee, with Sinner collecting $6m as he won the event for the second year in success.

Alcaraz is also due to play in the Laver Cup, which many tennis observers also view as an exhibition event in late September, with the 23-year-old packing the second half of the year with tennis after he missed so much of 2026 with the wrist problem.

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What the players said about playing at the Six Kings Slam:

Carlos Alcaraz said: “I’m excited to return to Riyadh for another Six Kings Slam. The atmosphere is always incredible, and it’s a privilege to be part of such a unique event alongside some of the best players in the world.”

Jannik Sinner said: “I’m happy to be back in Riyadh to defend my Six Kings Slam title once again. It’s a great event with an amazing atmosphere, and I can’t wait to compete this October.”

Novak Djokovic said: “Riyadh has always given me a fantastic welcome, and it’s great to be back once again. Six Kings Slam has become a special event on the tennis calendar, and I’m

looking forward to competing in front of the fans this October.”

Taylor Fritz said: “I’m looking forward to returning to Six Kings Slam after a great experience last year. It’s an incredible event, and I’m excited to compete against the world’s best in Riyadh once again.”

Alexander Zverev said: “It’s great to be returning to Riyadh for another Six Kings Slam. The event continues to grow every year, and I’m excited to be part of another fantastic edition.”

Alex de Minaur said: “I’m thrilled to make my Six Kings Slam debut this year. I’ve heard great things about the event, and I’m looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere and competing in Riyadh for the first time.”

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz has already proved he can challenge Jannik Sinner when he returns to tennis