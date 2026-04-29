Jannik Sinner has been handed a clear path to assume total control of men’s tennis after it was confirmed his great rival, Carlos Alcaraz, is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the Barcelona Open earlier this month after admitting he ‘felt something go’ in his wrist.

It didn’t take long for him to confirm he would also be forced to pull out of the Madrid Open, the Italian Open and, significantly, he will not be fit to defend his French Open title at Roland Garros next month.

There are also some claims that he may miss the grass court season, with world No 1 Sinner now in pole position to win all of those tournaments.

The brutal reality for the chasing pack in men’s tennis is the top two in the rankings have been in a league of their own and if Sinner does snatch his chance to continue his trophy collecting, the men’s game could have a problem retaining interest from tennis fans around the world.

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Sinner’s army of fans in Italy and beyond will be licking their lips at the prospect of their hero claiming enough silverware to ensure he needs to build a trophy room as big as the White House ballroom US President Donald Trump is obsessed with talking about, even at the most inappropriate moments.

Such is the level of dominance Sinner has held over every opponent other than Alcaraz over the last two and a half years that he will have room to have an off day and still beat most of the rivals he will face over the next few months.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev has become an unwitting poster boy for how far behind the rest of the ATP Tour are behind Alcaraz and Sinner over the last year, as he has been heavily beaten by the two players ranked ahead of him.

Sinner has been especially ruthless in his dismantling of Zverev and if he is to be the No 2 seed at the upcoming tournaments in Rome and Roland Garros, the German may fear he needs someone else to beat Sinner to give him a chance.

Novak Djokovic is the wild card in this story, after he stunned the tennis world with his remarkable win against Sinner at the Australian Open last January.

The trouble is, Djokovic is very much a part-time tennis player at the back end of his career and it is hard to know whether he will be match fit and ready to challenge Sinner in a best-of-five-set match at Roland Garros.

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Sinner beat Djokovic comfortably at the French Open last year and would fancy his chances of doing the same again in a window of opportunity that may see his domination go to the next level.

While Sinner is popular with a lot of tennis fans, he lacks the charisma and superstar vibes Alcaraz has in abundance, with his more ruthless tennis less appealing to fans who may drop into the sport for big events like Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Sinner’s time to complete his domination of tennis may have arrived, but the sport may need others to step forward with a game plan to dilute his winning momentum.

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