Carlos Alcaraz’s announcement that he is out of the French Open has rocked tennis and now former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has urged him not to rush back to action as he nurses a wrist problem.

Alcaraz confirmed his worst nightmare on Friday as he confirmed he was out of the second Grand Slam of 2026, where he was due to be the defending champion.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the progress in order to decide when we will return to the court,” said Alcaraz during his withdrawal post on social media.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we will come out of this stronger.”

Now 1997 US Open finalist Rusedski has given his verdict, as he suggested the world No 2 gas made the right call to resist any temptation to try and play in Paris.

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“I think it’s the right play. Health is your wealth,” said Rusedski on a quick-fire reaction edition of his podcast.

“He’s already won seven majors at such a young age. He has all four slams already. It’s just incredible what he’s done.

“This is where the team has managed him correctly, you know, just not putting an expectation, any pressure. He wants to try to be ready for Wimbledon. You know, he lost that tough final last year to [Jannik] Sinner.

“It is a little bit disconcerting because he’s gonna miss Paris, that’s an extra two weeks away, which is a total of four and a half weeks off right now with the injury.

“He will truly be missed in Paris, but what an opportunity for Jannik Sinner.”

Alcaraz will now face a race against time to play at Wimbledon at the end of June, with Rusedski suggesting he would need to play a warm-up event to confirm he is ready to play on the grass.

“Is he gonna have enough time three weeks afterwards to get ready for the Wimbledon Championship? Hopefully he will be back for the grass court season, but this puts a lot of things in doubt,” he added.

“Fingers crossed by about the second week of Paris, he’s already into his stride. Also when you’re playing on clay, there are long, drawn out rallies on the grass court. It’s a little bit shorter. It’s a little bit sharper as well.

“It just depends on what the conditions are going to be like in summer. If it’s hot, the ball goes through the air quickly. If it’s going to be a little cooler, it goes a little slower. So Carlos will only come back when he’s 100 % fit and ready to go. And let’s hope.”

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