Carlos Alcaraz looks on during his match

A former world No 3 has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury should be “a wake-up call to all coaches” despite saying the Spanish star has “amazing technique.”

Alcaraz has been sidelined for over two months, having suffered an inflamed tendon sheath injury in his right wrist during his opening round win at the Barcelona Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion withdrew before his second round match in Barcelona, and he then missed the clay-court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as Roland Garros.

The world No 2 also made the early decision to withdraw from both the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon, and he is yet to reveal when he will return to action.

In an interview with Russian website Championat, two-time major finalist Olga Morozova argued Alcaraz’s wrist-based forehand technique is something coaches should avoid teaching.

“I want to say about Alcaraz: he has amazing technique, but his tennis is very wrist-based,” said Morozova, who was a runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon in 1974.

“And what happened to his wrist should be a wake-up call to all coaches not to copy this technique.”

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In an exclusive interview with Tennis365, leading injury prevention expert Stephen Smith explained the difference between tendon and tendon sheath injuries in the wrist.

“It depends on how much damage had occurred through something like that,” Smith said.

“If it’s the tendon sheath, that’s generally indicative of the fact that it’s not a major issue.

“If it was the tendon itself, that can be much more of a problem. But the sheath is basically the sleeve that surrounds it; that generally is indicative of a minor level of inflammation, or irritation, or strain.

if it’s just the sheath, [that is] generally indicative of the fact that it might be an over-stretch, might be a slight strain. A small amount of inflammation that can be dealt with quite easily.

“They can strap those and take some pressure off and deload around that. So, much more manageable, I would suggest.”

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