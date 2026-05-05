Carlos Alcaraz is not setting any deadlines for his comeback from injury, according to a former ATP player who spoke to the Spanish star.

World No 2 Alcaraz has not played since hurting his right wrist during his opening round win over Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April.

Alcaraz withdrew before his second round match in Barcelona and said: “It’s a more serious injury than we all expected, and I have to listen to my body so it doesn’t affect me in the future.”

Two days later, Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Masters, and a week after that, he withdrew from both the Italian Open and the French Open.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the progress in order to decide when we will return to the court,” Alcaraz wrote on social media.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we will come out of this stronger.”

The seven-time Grand Slam winner is yet to reveal when he might make his return to action.

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Pablo Andujar, a former Spanish player who reached a career-high ranking of world No 32, has divulged that he spoke with Alcaraz last week.

The 40-year-old, who played between 2004 and 2023, shed light on his conversation with Alcaraz in an interview with RNE Deportes.

“Let me tell you, I was lucky enough to talk to him for five minutes the day before yesterday, and he told me that he wants to come back when he’s 100%,” Andujar said.

“He doesn’t set deadlines; he takes it day by day.

“Because it’s true that I, for example, have my own experience of having had three operations… well, five operations on my elbow.

“When you set deadlines, if you don’t reach that deadline, that goal can create a certain anxiety, even a little depression.

“So I think the important thing is that he takes it day by day, and I see him as very aware that when he comes back, he’ll already be 100%.”

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