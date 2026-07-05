Carlos Alcaraz is a notable absentee at Wimbledon and fears are growing that he may also be forced to miss the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.

Alcaraz on the US Open last year as he completed the full set of major titles and joined the ranks of the all-time greats in men’s tennis, but he has been out of action since injuring his wrist playing at the Barcelona Open in April.

The hastiness of his decision to pull out of the French Open and Wimbledon highlighted the severity of the injury and while there have been limited updates from his camp in recent weeks.

Video footage emerged of Alcaraz hitting the ball gently last week as he made tentative steps back onto court, but there are just eight weeks until the start of the US Open and that leaves the Spaniard in a race against time to be fit.

If Alcaraz was going to play in one of the ATP 1000 events in Canada or Cincinnati to test his fitness, that timespan for a return would shrink again.

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Now there are rumours that Alcaraz may not even attempt to return to defend his US Open title, as he may wait until the back end of the year when his wrist should be fully healed.

There has been no confirmation of the nature of the injury, but that is not a surprise from a tennis player who will be keen to ensure his opponents are not fully aware of his physical issues.

While the rumours suggesting Alcaraz may not return in time to play in New York, we would expect to see more strenuous footage of him practicing on court if we was preparing to make a return in the next month.

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Alcaraz has spoken about his excitement to return to the sport, as he suggested the injury he has suffered is part of the path that has been outlined for him by the sporting fates.

“Everything happens for a reason. I believe it’s fate, and that life has something special for me when I return, something beautiful,” he said.

“Now I realise that what really matters, my family, who have always been there to support me; they never forced me to play tennis but always gave me the choice and that helped me continue to enjoy it and never feel stressed. They’re the reason I’m the person I’m today.”

Alcaraz’s presence has been missed at Wimbledon this year, with the two-time champion leaving a big hole in the men’s draw with his absence.

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