Carlos Alcaraz’s wrist injury has dominated tennis headlines in recent days, and there are fresh concerns over the Spanish superstar’s condition after a new photo emerged.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion withdrew before his second round match at the Barcelona Open last week due to a right wrist injury he sustained in his opening round win.

In a press conference announcing his withdrawal, Alcaraz said: “It’s a more serious injury than we all expected, and I have to listen to my body so it doesn’t affect me in the future.”

Two days later, Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 tournament which will begin on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who is a two-time Madrid Open champion, also missed last year’s edition of the event in the Spanish capital due to injury.

“Madrid is like home to me – one of the most special stops on the calendar – and that’s why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row,” Alcaraz said.

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A photo of Alcaraz wearing a brace on his wrist has since appeared online, which has sparked fears among some fans and tennis analysts on social media.

Para que os hagáis una idea de la seriedad de la lesión que se ha hecho Alcaraz. Así tiene ahora mismo la muñeca, completamente inmovilizada con una férula. Preocupación alta 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ZQYruAFN6h pic.twitter.com/dGD7qnT7ma — José Morón (@jmgmoron) April 20, 2026

Jose Moron, the director of Spanish tennis website Punto de Break, tweeted that he has “high concern” over Alcaraz’s injury after seeing the photo.

Alcaraz’s next scheduled tournament is the Italian Open in Rome — the third clay-court Masters 1000 event and last big event before the French Open. The Italian Open will begin on 5 May.

After missing the 2025 Madrid Open with an adductor injury he suffered in the Barcelona Open final, Alcaraz won the Italian Open and the French Open — beating Jannik Sinner in both finals.

Alcaraz will aim to win a third consecutive French Open title if he is fit to compete at Stade Roland Garros.

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