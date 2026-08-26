Carlos Alcaraz has sent out a big message to doubters who suspect he will not compete in the US Open singles, after revealing his practice schedule.

The defending champion in New York has not played a competitive singles match since suffering a serious wrist injury at the Barcelona Open last April.

The injury forced him to quickly confirm he would miss the French Open and Wimbledon, while he was also forced to abandon his plan to play a comeback event at the Cincinnati Open earlier this month.

Former US Open champion Andy Roddick and 1997 finalist Greg Rusedski are among those who have suggested Alcaraz would be taking a risk to play in a best-of-five-set Grand Slam event in his first match back.

Yet Alcaraz is in New York and took part in the mixed doubles event with fellow legend Serena Williams on Tuesday.

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With his service speeds clearly down on where he would want them to be and his forehand misfiring wildly at times during the doubles event, fresh doubts were raised over whether Alcaraz is ready to play in a singles event that starts on Sunday.

The Spaniard has lost heavily in practice sets in front of crowds in New York this week and when he did not book any court time on Wednesday, rumours spread that he may be about to confirm he will delay his full comeback.

Yet the practice schedule for Thursday at Flushing Meadows confirms Alcaraz is booked to play at 12 noon local time, which is the same time as the draw will be made.

It is not inconceivable that Alcaraz has yet to make a decision on whether he is fit to play and may take in a couple of practice sessions before making a final call ahead of his opening match, but that approach may draw criticism as his position at the top of the draw would potentially leave the top half of the singles event unbalanced.

Former British No 1 Laura Robson joined the chous of doubters when she suggested it “would be difficult” for Alcaraz to make a Grand Slam tournament his comeback event.

Meanwhile, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski went further when he suggested the presence of the champion in New York was ‘a publicity stunt’.

“Why would you start back with a wrist injury in three out of five sets?” Asked Rusedski on his podcast.

“Maybe he’s thinking three out of five sets, I can win him in straight sets, I can build myself up, I got a day off in between every match, but I think it’s a huge risk. I would be very surprised if he plays in the singles,” Rusedski said.

“I hope he’s able to play the US Open, but I’m not sure this is the smartest thing unless it’s just a publicity stunt and he’s just gonna play in the mixed doubles and then not even play the singles. Who knows?

“We don’t know until he shows up in the blocks for the opening first-round match in New York what’s gonna happen.”

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