Spanish tennis great Alex Corretja has cast doubt over the prospect of Carlos Alcaraz returning from his wrist injury in time to compete at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has not played since he sustained the right wrist injury during his opening round win against Otto Virtanen at the Barcelona Open on 14 April.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of Barcelona before his second round match and also withdrew from the Madrid Masters.

The world No 2 has since confirmed his clay-court season is over as he announced his withdrawal from both the Italian Open and the French Open — tournaments he won last year.

Angel Garcia Muniz, a Spanish journalist and tennis insider, has reported that Alcaraz is targeting a comeback on grass at the Queen’s Club Championships before Wimbledon.

Corretja, who is a commentator and analyst for Eurosport, spoke to Cadena COPE radio about Alcaraz’s injury.

“We need to be extremely patient,” said the two-time French Open finalist. “For now, we need to focus on the day-to-day, let the tendon heal as best as possible, and not set a specific date.

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“I have a feeling that after about a month and a half, during which he might be out of competition, we’ll see when he can resume training and start the grass court season.

“I don’t know if it will be easy, because on grass, you sometimes make bad movements, you get hit with even faster serves, and that can hurt your wrist.

“So I’m not sure he’ll be ready for Wimbledon. The problem is, I have no idea how far along his recovery is.”

The former world No 2 continued: “I just want him back as soon as possible, like everyone else, but for now, I’m thinking: ‘Look, we’ll see what happens.’

“I think they’re sticking to the timelines they’ve set for themselves, which are cautious.

“Announcing now that he won’t play Roland Garros means they need to treat the injury calmly.

“There’s no need to put pressure on him regarding his return date; he should come back when he feels ready.”

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