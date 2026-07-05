The upsets have been flowing at Wimbledon this year and that will ensure the tennis rankings are set for a big shake-up when the final ball is struck at the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper were among the players who withdrew from the tournament before a ball was struck and now some big names have joined them watching the second week of Wimbledon from afar.

Here is your Tennis365 guide to the players set to face a rankings hit:

Carlos Alcaraz

Current ranking: 2

Alcaraz had a big buffer on his rivals in the battle to hang on to the No 2 ranking he holds, but that could be threatened over the next few weeks.

Amid rumours that the Spaniard may not be ready to return as quickly as he hoped, he could find himself in an unfamiliar ranking position when he finally gets back on court.

World No 3 Alexander Zverev has a chance to overtake Alcaraz in the rankings with a deep run at Wimbledon, with the 1300 points coming off the Spaniard’s ranking set to draw a few players in the mix to get into the top two.

Alcaraz has 2,000 points to defend from his US Open win last year, so if he also misses that tournament with his wrist problem, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur could get close to him in the rankings by the time the final Grand Slam of the year is played.

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Iga Swiatek

Current ranking: No 3

Iga Swiatek was something of a shock winner at Wimbledon last year, as he grass court form had not been impressive prior to her run to glory at the All England Club.

Her third round exit against Alex Eala this year will see 1870 ranking points drop off her ranking and that leaves her in sixth place in the current live rankings.

Early exits for Amanda Anisimova and Elina Svitolina means fears Swiatek could slide out of the top 10 of the rankings have been put on hold for now, but she looks vulnerable unless her form picks up.

Jack Draper

Current ranking: 131

Britain’s Jack Draper slipped outside the top 100 of the ATP Rankings after a year destroyed by injuries and now his problems are about to multiply.

Draper withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament and that move sees him sliding to No 143 in the current live rankings, which is an alarming slide from his highest position of No 4 this time last year.

The bigger concern for Draper is he will not be allowed to use a protected ranking to enter top tier events in the coming months as his decision to play at Eastbourne the week before Wimbledon means his protected ranking that could give him access to ATP 1000 events and Grand Slams will now be set at his current ranking.

More big sliders

Britain’s Emma Raducanu is down to No 38 in the live rankings after her latest injury ruled her out of Wimbledon and that ranking will slide further unless she can get back on court consistently.

Amanda Anisimova is another WTA Tour star going backwards in the rankings after she was dumped out of Wimbledon in the third round by fellow American Madison Keys.

Anisimova was a Wimbledon finalist last year and she will see 1,1700 points drop off her ranking, ensuring she will slip down from her current mark of No 6.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie is also on the slide, with his first round exit at Wimbledon seeing 390 ranking points drop off his record, leaving him outside of the seeded positions for a Grand Slam with a live ranking of No 39.

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