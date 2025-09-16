Laver Cup captain and former world No 3 Yannick Noah believes that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance at the top of the sport is unlikely to stop any time soon.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner have been by far and away the leading players of the past two seasons, with both men currently over 5,000 points ahead of world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the official ATP Rankings.

Thanks to their recent US Open final, the two are now the first men in the Open Era to meet in three Grand Slam finals in the same season, after previously doing battle at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2025.

The pair have now also won the last eight Grand Slam singles titles between them, with four major titles apiece since the start of 2024.

Sinner is now the winner of four Grand Slam singles titles and will compete for their Career Grand Slam at the 2026 French Open, while six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz will look to complete the set of majors at the Australian Open.

All eyes are on whether and when anyone could disrupt their duopoly at the very top of the men’s game, with several names being put forward as potential rivals for the pair in the near future.

However, 1983 French Open champion Noah, who will captain Alcaraz for Team Europe at the Laver Cup this week, does not see anyone stepping up to challenge them soon.

Speaking on the Super Moscato Show ahead of his Laver Cup captaincy debut, the former world No 3 predicted big things for Alcaraz and Sinner at Grand Slams over the coming years.

“For now, there are two of them, not three like back then, with [Andy] Murray in tow,” said Noah.

“Apart from Alcaraz and Sinner, I don’t see who could win one of the next eight Grand Slams. These two players can reach 20 Grand Slam titles.

“They mustn’t get injured, but I think they’re fresh. I think the coaching staff is top-notch. The structure is super well-oiled. You see Alcaraz, the kid is mentally happy. He’s happy. Sinner at 24, you get the impression he has the maturity of a 35-year-old.

“It’s extraordinary to see all that.”

Alcaraz and Sinner’s rivalry has become the biggest storyline of the men’s game in recent years, with two already meeting not only in three straight Grand Slam finals, but 15 times overall.

It is the Spaniard who has had the edge so far, winning 10 of their previous matches, and his greatest victory may have been his stunning comeback in this year’s French Open final.

In what proved to be the longest French Open final of the Open Era, Alcaraz came from two sets down and saved three championship points to defend his title

Reflecting on watching that match courtside, Noah revealed it was one of the most “extraordinary” matches he had seen.

He added: “For the record, I was sitting in the second row.

“I sat down and from the first point of the match, I don’t know if it was PlayStation, but they were playing at 10,000 miles an hour. Technically and physically, it was extraordinary. They hit in all directions. There was a dramatic side with the match point.

“And what’s more, I found Sinner so classy in defeat. It was so beautiful. It was a very beautiful final on all levels, it had everything.”

