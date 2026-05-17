Casper Ruud has given a glowing tribute to Jannik Sinner after he was beaten by the world No 1 in the Italian Open final, as he compared him favourably to the ‘Big 3’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Sinner joined Djokovic as the only player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles as he added the Rome title to his collection, with his home fans celebrating the success of a homegrown champion for the first time since Adriano Panatta in 1976.

It was a sixth successive win at the highest level of the regular ATP Tour for Sinner, with his unbeaten run stretching back to the Paris Masters at the back end of 2025.

Ruud was the latest victim of Sinner’s dominance, as the clay court specialist had no answer to the world No 1 as he powered to another win.

When he was asked to sum up how it feels to take on Sinner in his current form, Ruud offered a brutally honest appraisal as he included Carlos Alcaraz in his analysis of where the balance of power lies in the men’s game.

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“I think they are definitely ahead,” said Ruus of Sinner and Alcaraz, before he compared them to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

“I never played against the three greats at their peak. I played against them during their careers, but towards the end of their careers.

“At that time, they felt more manageable. I’m sure Roger, Novak, or Rafa, at 25 or 26, also felt the same about others. Unfortunately, I don’t think Sinner is going to decline! Just need to think that one has to keep improving because he is also going to improve.

“He really is an incredible player. Having played against all the top players in the world in my career, when he plays at his best, there aren’t many who can reach him, if there is anyone in the world.”

Ruud admitted he hoped Sinner might be tired after his three set win against Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals, but he couldn’t take advantage of any fatigue the Italian was experiencing.

“I watched Jannik and Daniil’s match,” he added.

“Especially on Friday night, it seemed quite physically demanding for both players, but especially for Jannik, who appeared to struggle with a few things.

“I tried to think that the longer the match went, the better for me. You cannot just choose to make the match longer against Jannik. He usually comes out and blows everyone away in an hour. Today was at least a bit longer.

“At times, there were great and tough rallies, but today it did not seem to bother him that they were long.

“What can you do? You can only focus on your opponent to a certain extent. It’s better to focus on yourself to know him and play your best. I kept that in mind.

“I went out thinking it would be a tough match, and Jannik would be in good form.”

Ruud’s run to the Italian Open final ensures he will move back into the top 20 of the ATP Rankings, boosting his seeding position for the upcoming Frnech Open at Roland Garros.

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