The debate over whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have taken tennis to another level has been raging over the last couple of years and now a player from the era dominated by the ‘Big 3’ has entered the debate.

Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last nine Grand Slam titles between them, ending the era of dominance that was led by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and concluded by Novak Djokovic.

The levels Alcaraz and Sinner have produced as they have started their own era have inspired some experienced tennis observers like former Grand Slam champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander to claim they are playing better tennis than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, even though that trio served up as they won 66 Grand Slam titles between them.

Former world No 3 Ivan Ljubicic is perfectly placed to offer a verdict on this debate, as he played against Federer, Nadal and Djokovic on numerous occasions and beat all three during his career.

He also coached Federer to a series of Grand Slam titles and was credited with improving the Swiss star’s backhand as he roared back to Grand Slam-winning form, as he came back from injury at the start of 2017.

So when he reflects on whether Alcaraz and Sinner are a step ahead of the three greats who won more Grand Slam titles than anyone in tennis history, he offers some perspective.

“I tell what’s better. mean, you know, do we talk about the speed of the ball? Yes, they’re hitting harder, you know,” he began.

“I often look at the videos and the matches in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 and the guys were not missing. They were so accurate,” he said on the Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast, referring to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

“They were so precise with shot selection. They were building up points. It was just different. That’s why it’s impossible to compare eras.

“It was different tennis. Now it’s hit hard, stay close, hit hard, stay close. So I cannot classify something better than it was different. So you can compare what you can compare how many matches they played.

“It is definitely more physical now. It’s faster in a way, but depending what you like. I like more tennis, but I think like every older guy, you like your times rather than the modern times.

“But it is fascinating, you know, how far we pushed our sport and how athletic it is. So it’s impossible. It’s literally impossible.

“You know, Roger [Federer] was playing better than [John] McEnroe. Yes, I guess, but you know, what’s better? You know, how do you compare?

“Maybe artificial intelligence one day will be able to come up with a formula that you can actually compare it, our brains, I don’t think, are ready for it.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have a long way to go before they get a chance to challenge the records set by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, but they are already among the game’s all-time greats at the start of their careers.

The longevity by the ‘Big 3’ at the top of the game is one of their greatest achievements and Alcaraz and Sinner will need to dominate for a decade a more before they can think about challenging their status as the all-time greats of tennis.

