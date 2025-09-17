The draw for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna has been revealed, with Jannik Sinner and Italy looking in a strong position to successfully defend their title on home soil.

Italy triumphed at the 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, with world No 2 Sinner playing a leading role in both victories, and will look to become the first nation since the United States in 1971 to win three consecutive titles.

The host nation and reigning champions, captained by former player Filippo Volandri, have been handed a favourable draw in the Finals, though the same cannot be said for a handful of other nations — including Carlos Alcaraz’s Spain.

When can Alcaraz and Sinner meet?

Excitingly for tennis fans, Alcaraz and Sinner could potentially face off in the final of the Davis Cup this year, with Spain and Italy on opposite sides of the last eight draw.

However, that was also the case in 2024, when Spain were beaten in their quarter-final by the Netherlands, who ultimately went on to face Italy in the final.

And, there could well be a similar story in 2025, with Spain handed a tough quarter-final versus fourth seeds Czechia.

Assuming he plays, Alcaraz would be the favourite for any singles rubber, though the Czech team has huge strength and depth, with the likes of Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik, and Tomas Machac to call on.

Czechia will also be buoyed by its impressive run to reach the Davis Cup Finals, having beaten the United States away from home in the second round of qualifiers this week.

The winner of that quarter-final would then face a tough semi-final against either Argentina or the second seeds Germany.

German hopes may well sit on world No 3 Alexander Zverev, who chose not to play the Finals in 2024, while Francisco Cerundolo and doubles star Horacio Zeballos could well lead Argentina’s line-up.

The other side of the draw sees two-time defending champions and top-seeded nation Italy as arguably the clear favourite to reach the final.

Outside of star act Sinner, the nation has huge strength and depth to call on, including Lorenzo Musetti, Flavio Cobolli, and the doubles pairing of Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli.

Italy will be overwhelming favourites to beat Austria in their quarter-final, and will then also be favourites to defeat third seeds France or Belgium in the last four.

A showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz inside the Supertennis Arena in Bologna would be something special, though the latter may have a trickier time of things getting to that stage.

