Tennis icon Boris Becker has given his opinion on whether any players can challenge the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner heading into 2026.

Alcaraz finished the 2025 season on top of the ATP Rankings with 12,050 points, while Sinner finished in second place on 11,500 points.

Alexander Zverev, the world No 3, trails Alcaraz by 6,890 points and Sinner by 6,340 — highlighting the gulf between the top two and the chasing pack.

Boris Becker discusses the potential challengers to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Boris Becker has revealed he “struggles to see anyone” who can stop Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s dominance heading into the 2026 season

The six-time major winner expressed his hope that his German compatriot Alexander Zverev can win a Grand Slam title and assessed that the 28-year-old “has the talent to do it”

Becker named Joao Fonseca, Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper and Ben Shelton as players who he thinks could win a major in the long term

Alcaraz and Sinner have each won four of the last eight Grand Slams, securing two each in both 2025 and 2024.

The last player other than the duo to win a major was Novak Djokovic, who secured a record-extending 24th Slam at the 2023 US Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner met in the finals at six tournaments in 2025: Rome, French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, US Open and ATP Finals.

What Boris Becker said about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 2025 dominance

In an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Becker argued Sinner’s achievement of reaching all four major finals in 2025 is underrated.

“I think the fact that Sinner reached the final of all four Slams has gone a bit under the radar. It’s an incredible achievement,” said the former world No 1.

Tennis News

Ranking the 10 best ATP Tour players of 2025 – ft. Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Zverev

Five players who went backwards in 2025 – the biggest flops of the ATP Tour season

“He lost Paris and New York, but reaching the final of four consecutive majors — actually five, if we count the US Open last year — is something extraordinary, and it’s not talked about enough.

“For next year, the question is still the same: will Sinner and Alcaraz dominate again? They’re young, they’re still hungry, and right now, I struggle to see anyone who can change this scenario.”

Who does Boris Becker think can break Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s Grand Slam duopoly?

Becker was also asked who could join Alcaraz and Sinner at the top in the future.

“I hope Sascha Zverev can win at least one Grand Slam before the end of his career. He has the talent to do it,” said the German.

“Then we’ll have to wait for the next generation. I’m thinking of guys like Joao Fonseca, an Italian like Lorenzo Musetti, Jack Draper if he’s healthy, Ben Shelton.

“I think they’re still a bit far from that level, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them win a major in the future.”

READ NEXT: Why Jannik Sinner is destined to lose out to Carlos Alcaraz in one big battle

