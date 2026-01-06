Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have developed a stranglehold on men’s tennis for the last two years, but former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash has suggested that might be entirely positive for the sport.

The rivalry between Alcaraz and Sinner has arrived at the end of an era of dominance for the ‘Big 3’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, with the two new stars of the men’s game taking the levels of the sport to a whole new audience over the last couple of years.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between them and they are heading into 2026 as the undisputed kings of the sport, but Cash suggests the reliance on two players to carry the sport might not be entirely positive.

A dip for either Alcaraz or Sinner in 2026 could lead to what may become an unhealthy domination from one of the duo and Cash suggests more names are needed to take the sport forward.

“It’s a two-horse race and I don’t necessarily think it’s a healthy thing,” Cash told Tennis365 in his role as an ambassador for the Bank of China Hong Kong Open.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz adjusts his pre-Australian Open plans as key off-season training focus is revealed

Grand Slam-winning legend suggests Carlos Alcaraz has an asterisk against his name

“We want to see those great finals between them and the French Open final set the bench so high that everyone wants to see that. We all want another five-set thriller with points being won from all angles, but that’s not going to happen all the time.

“So it is very much a two horse race and if one of them has a bad day and gets knocked out, the tournament officials are going to be worried. They are all hoping Alcaraz and Sinner get to the final and do what they did at the French Open last year all over again.

“They are holding their breath that these two guys get through and that’s no necessarily a healthy thing.

“We look at the WTA Tour and it is wide open, with lots of players who can win the Grand Slam, but it’s not like that with the men at the moment.

“Would I like to see Alcaraz and Sinner in the final of the Australian Open on a few weeks time? You bet ya I would. It would be really something.”

With Alcaraz splitting from his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero last month, any dip in form for the young Spaniard could open the door for his big rival to dominate this season, with Cash casting his eye over the other players who will be keen to get in the mix.

“These two are the best in the world, there is no doubt about that” he added. “Novak (Djokovic) is going to be nipping at their heals for as long as he is playing and then you look at Taylor Fritz and he is pushing to get in there.

“I look at Lorenzo Musetti, who is playing in Hong Kong this week, and he could be one who can get into the mix with the top guys after he did so well last year. The same goes for (Alexander) Bublik, who has all the talent.

“The one I thought should challenge Alcaraz and Sinner was Jack Draper, but he is having his injury problems. He’s the one who has the firepower, but the poor guys has struggled to keep himself on the track, which is a real shame.”

Cash spoke to Tennis365 in Hong Kong, where he is an ambassador to the Bank of China Hong Kong Open, which is taking place in the city this week.

“I just love being in Hong Kong, it’s something very special,” he added. “It’s something like 46 years since I came through here as a junior player and it has changed so much since then.

“The scenery is just beautiful here and the good is just to die for. It’s a very vibrant city and there is always something happening. The people are so friendly and it’s always great to be here.”

Pat Cash and Mark Woodforde spoke to Tennis365 at the Bank of China Hong Kong Open

READ NEXT: Will Carlos Alcaraz regret splitting with Juan Carlos Ferrero? Former world No 4 answers