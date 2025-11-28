Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner knew it was coming, but the full extent of the financial blow they have both been handed has been confirmed.

The top two players in men’s tennis was always on course to finish top of the ATP Tour’s bonus pool rankings, with huge financial payments handed out to players who break into the list.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been forced to give up millions after infringing ATP Tour rules. who earn the most ATP Rankings points at marquee events on the men’s tour.

The total of this Bonus Pool is $21 million, up from $11.5 million in 2022, but there are strict rules around the distribution of cash and they have affected Alcaraz and Sinner.

Alcaraz topped the bonus pool list for 2025 and was entitled to $4.8million, but there’s a rule that reduces a player’s reward by 25 per cent for every Masters 1000 tournament missed due to withdrawal or injury.

As Alcaraz missed the Canadian Open and Shanghai Masters and his payment was therefore reduced by 50 per-cent.

He also missed the Madrid Open, but he was not punished for that absence, as he showed up at the event and completed his media duties, which ensured he would not be punished.

It means Alcaraz will get a $2.4million payment from the ATP bonus pool, which can be added to his $18,803,427 prize money for the season.

Sinner had also paid a heavy financial price for missing four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments this year, as that absence means he will not be eligible for a payment.

He missed three of those events due to the doping ban he was serving between February and May, when he missed the Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid Masters events.

Sinner was also absent from the Canadian Open, as he opted to skip the event after winning Wimbledon a few weeks earlier.

In addition to the bonus pool payments, the ATP Tour also offer more cash to their leading players via a profit-sharing distribution scheme based around successes at ATP Masters 1000 events.

These figures were announced in October, with the 186 players who earned ATP Rankings points at Masters 1000 events in 2024 receiving a share of the cash pot.

Sinner ($1,333,770) and Alexander Zverev ($1,228,472) were the top earners for 2024, with Andrey Rublev ($698,474), Alcaraz ($600,197) and Daniil Medvedev ($589,667) all earning big pay-out.

The profit-sharing distribution payments for 2025 have yet to be confirmed, but Alcaraz and Sinner are likely to benefit once again.

There is also a bonus pool from ATP 500 events, which Alcaraz topped and he will get more money from that in due course.

FINAL STANDINGS IN 2025 BONUS PAYMENTS TABLE FOR MASTERS 1000 EVENTS

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Lorenzo Musetti

4. Jack Draper

5. Alexander Zverev

6. Ben Shelton

7. Alex de Minaur

T8. Casper Ruud

T8. Felix Auger-Aliassime

10. Daniil Medvedev

11. Taylor Fritz

12. Jakub Mensik

13. Valentin Vacherot

14. Holger Rune

15. Francisco Cerundolo

16. Karen Khachanov

17. Novak Djokovic

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. Arthur Rinderknech

T20. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

T20. Arthur Fils

22. Tommy Paul

23. Andrey Rublev

T24. Alexei Popyrin

T24. Alexander Bublik

26. Gabriel Diallo

27. Stefanos Tsitsipas

28. Brandon Nakashima

29. Frances Tiafoe

30. Matteo Berrettini