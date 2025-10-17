Former world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas was asked how many Grand Slam titles he thinks dominant duo Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will win in their careers.

Tsitsipas competed at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia, where he suffered a convincing 2-6, 3-6 defeat to Sinner in his opening match on Wednesday.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who are ranked first and second, have separated themselves from the rest of the ATP Tour having each secured four of the last eight Grand Slam titles.

At the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the final to win his sixth major. This came after Sinner downed Alcaraz in the Wimbledon title match to claim his fourth Slam.

At the Six Kings Slam, Tsitsipas backed both Alcaraz and Sinner to surpass 10 major titles.

“I will not comment on that (how many Grand Slams Alcaraz and Sinner will win) because I’m not good at forecasting,” said the 27-year-old Greek, who is currently ranked 24th in the world.

“I will just say that we will see Carlos and Jannik win many more Major titles. I’m pretty sure they will both collect over ten major crowns by the end of their careers.”

Tsitsipas, a two-time runner-up at Grand Slams, spoke to Tennis365 about Alcaraz and Sinner at the Hurlingham exhibition event in June.

“They are the ones shining the last couple of months, years, they are the ones playing the big Grand Slam finals and doing big, great things in tennis,” Tsitsipas said.

“So, for sure, all the attention is on them, and they’ve earned the attention and they’ve earned the credibility of being who they are and being great representatives of our sport.

“I admire their different, unique styles that they both carry on the tennis court. You know, Alcaraz is a more dynamic, more happy man when he plays, being much more creative.

“And Sinner is much more robotic, much more consistent, much more… let’s say determined and focused type of player, which creates those interesting dynamics in our game. I personally admire both of them and the way they decide to execute the game.

“It also shows you how much more physical and mental tennis has become. Their concentration levels, especially when they really want it badly, you can see… it’s really tough to find another player that can get close to their levels.

“They’ve got the whole package, they can play every single shot. And tennis has developed into this aggressive, physical sport that 10 years ago, it didn’t exist as much. It wasn’t that much intensified.

“And as a competitor of theirs, I am very aware and I am constantly practising things in order to get even closer to their level of stretching the limit even more. Because they have been getting to that limit and I feel like some of us have been stuck behind, so we need to close that gap. That comes with practice and that comes with corrections in our games.”

