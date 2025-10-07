Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could produce one of the “greatest” rivalries in tennis history as the build-up to next year’s event begins.

World No 1 Alcaraz and world No 2 Sinner have become the dominant forces in the men’s game, with the two splitting the last eight Grand Slam titles between them, and moving well ahead of their nearest rivals in the ATP Rankings.

Not only have they combined to win the last eight major tournaments, they have also met in the final of the last three Grand Slam events, becoming the first two men in the Open Era to meet in three Grand Slam finals in the same season.

Now, all eyes will be on whether Alcaraz and Sinner can meet in the Australian Open final next January, matching a run of four consecutive major finals last achieved by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal across 2011-12.

Though the 2025 season is far from done, preparations for the 2026 Australian Open are already underway, with main-draw action set to take place from January 18 – February 1 next year.

And, in quotes reported by the tournament website ahead of the event, Tiley was effusive in his praise for what Alcaraz and Sinner had achieved.

He said: “We’re witnessing the birth of what could be the greatest rivalry tennis has ever seen.

“Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are pushing each other to extraordinary levels. They force each other to new heights every time they compete; their contrasting styles make for electric matches and they both fight to the final point.

“This is a rivalry that could define the sport for years to come.”

Alcaraz and Sinner will undoubtedly be the heavy favourites to triumph in Melbourne next year, having forged a significant gap between them and their closest rivals.

And, both would hit significant milestones should they triumph inside the Rod Laver Arena.

After lifting the title in 2024 and 2025, Sinner could become just the second man in the Open Era to complete a successful Australian Open ‘threepeat’, following in the footsteps of Novak Djokovic.

While, having won two French Open, two Wimbledon, and two US Open titles in his career, Alcaraz will look to be just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

The Spaniard is looking to become the first man to complete the Career Grand Slam since Djokovic in 2016, and the 22-year-old could break Rafael Nadal’s record as the youngest man to attain the feat.

“If Jannik wins again, he joins Novak in an elite club. That’s the level he’s playing at,” Tiley added.

“But Carlos is right there. He’s the world No 1, he’s chasing his first Australian Open title, and with it, a career Grand Slam. That’s a huge motivator.”

