Jim Courier has predicted that Jack Draper could be the player to rival “big boys” Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, potentially challenging the dominance of the ‘New Two’.

World No 1 Alcaraz and world No 2 Sinner have dominated the ATP Tour over the past two years, sweeping the last eight Grand Slam titles between them.

2025 has seen Alcaraz embark on a career-best year, with the Spaniard winning both the French Open and US Open titles, alongside a total of eight titles for the season.

Meanwhile, world No 2 Sinner has won six titles this year despite serving a three-month suspension, with the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and ATP Finals titles his biggest successes.

The pair met in three straight Grand Slam finals across the summer, and the gap between the two and the rest of the ATP Tour has arguably grown across 2025, rather than shrunk.

Debate has continued to rage as to whether and when anyone could potentially challenge their dominance on tour, with the likes of Ben Shelton, Joao Fonseca, and Holger Rune among those previously named as challengers.

However, four-time Grand Slam winner and former world No 1 Courier believes that it could be Draper, the current world No 10, who ultimately steps up.

Draper surged towards the top of the sport at the start of 2025, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells — ending the reign of two-time defending champion Alcaraz in the semi-final.

The Brit was also a beaten finalist at the Madrid Open and reached round four of the Australian Open and Roland Garros, having previously reached the last four of the US Open in 2024.

However, after reaching a career-high of fourth in the ATP Rankings, the second half of the 23-year-old’s season was significantly disrupted by injury.

Draper was beaten in the second round of Wimbledon by Marin Cilic and did not return to action until the US Open, where he was forced to pull out of his second-round match versus Zizou Bergs.

The Brit ultimately withdrew from the rest of the 2025 season and, while his talent has long been recognised, injury issues have repeatedly dogged the Brit since he first came onto tour in 2021.

Speaking on Tennis Channel this week, Courier picked Draper as the player to challenge the ‘New Two’ — if he can stay fit.

“I’m going to put my money down on Jack Draper,” said Courier.

“If he’s healthy as he’s shown us at Indian Wells, he can play with the big boys. He’s got big weapons with his leftie serve, his forehand is massive, he just needs health.

“His arm went out on him after Wimbledon this year. Had a bone bruise stress fracture, haven’t seen enough of him, but it sounds like from listening to some podcasts with him it seems like he’s going to be back and ready to go for some exhos in the off-season and get back into it.

“We’ll see if Jack can do it — he’s been to a semi-final at the US Open in 2024.”

After not playing post-US Open, Draper will return to the court for the end-of-season United Tennis Showdown in London.

While not classed as an official event, it will be an interesting test for the Brit as he looks to head into 2026 fully fit.

Draper is set to officially start his season representing Great Britain in the United Cup, joining forces with fellow British No 1 Emma Raducanu.

