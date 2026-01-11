Tennis legend Rod Laver discussed Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic as he identified his favourite to win the 2026 Australian Open men’s singles title.

Main draw action at this year’s Australian Open will get underway on Sunday January 18, while the men’s singles final will be staged on Sunday February 1.

Sinner, the world No 2, is the two-time reigning Australian Open champion, having beaten Alexander Zverev in the 2025 final after he overcame Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 title match to win his maiden Slam.

World No 1 Alcaraz is seeking his first Australian Open crown, and victory would see him become the youngest male player in the Open Era to complete a career Grand Slam (winning each of the four majors).

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who has won the other three Slams twice each, is yet to advance beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic has won a record 10 Australian Open titles, with his most recent triumph Down Under coming in 2023. The 38-year-old Serbian, who is ranked fourth, is chasing a record-extending 25th major overall and his first since the 2023 US Open.

Rod Laver gives his verdict on the 2026 Australian Open

In an interview with the Laver Cup website, Laver was asked who he thinks will win the 2026 Australian Open men’s tournament.

“It’s extremely difficult to predict, which is a great situation for tennis to be in. So many players could take it,” said Laver.

“Of course, Sinner and Alcaraz are top of the list as their rivalry grows. Sinner continues to strengthen his game, and is the two-time defending champion, but if the conditions are hot, I’d say Carlos has an edge and his desire to win is going to be higher than ever because he hasn’t won it before.

“And I’d never rule out Novak Djokovic, he loves the conditions Down Under.”

Laver secured 11 Grand Slam singles titles, three of which came on home soil at the Australian Open.

The Aussie icon is the only man to achieve a calendar Grand Slam (winning all four majors in a single season) in the Open Era, having accomplished the staggering feat in 1969.

