Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are several steps ahead of every rival in men’s tennis and that will not change any time soon, according to four-time Spanish Davis Cup winner Feliciano Lopez.

Alcaraz finished this year as the world No 1, but it was Sinner who rounded off 2025 on a high note after a thrilling win in front of his Italian fans at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Now thoughts are already turning to the next potential meeting of the ‘Big 2’ in the Australian Open final and former Queen’s Club champion and three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lopez does not see the domination of the players who contested the last three Grand Slam finals being halted.

“The numbers speak for themselves. I don’t have a crystal ball, but if you ask me today, in the short term… I don’t see that changing,” said David Cup tournament director Lopez.

“I don’t see one or several players capable of challenging them for the big titles and the world number one throne in tennis. In three years? Maybe a Sinner from Slovenia comes along or an Alcaraz from another country.

“I do see an enormous difference between them and the others. The gap is too big because they are too good, technically, physically, and mentally, and the difference is widening as time goes by, as they have the ability to keep updating and improving their tennis in all aspects, while others do not.

“This is the phase that tennis is going through: it is fair to say that we are very lucky to have both of them. They are two different personalities, two great ambassadors of this sport.”

Some have suggested the almost total dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner may become a little dull if it continues, but Lopez offered up an alternative view on the two giants of the men’s game.

He also responded to the suggestion that the new kings of the men’s game are a step ahead of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during their period of dominance.

“Alcaraz and Sinner play very fast, that’s evident, but Federer, Rafa, Djokovic, and some others in my generation also did, they played very fast,” he added.

“It may be that at times, comparing eras, the ball speed always increases gradually, as physical preparation, even if slight, increases and they hit harder. The average speed of play today may be slightly higher than some years ago.

“I have seen matches, especially of Federer and Djokovic, where they played at a brutal pace. I don’t know if Sinner and Alcaraz play faster, but similar. Perhaps they are more explosive at certain times, especially Alcaraz, although Sinner also moves very well, just in a different way.

“However, in terms of pure play speed, in baseline exchanges, it may be that at times, they play a bit faster. It depends on the surface, the moment, it’s hard to measure.

“Sinner sets a very high pace, and hardly anyone can keep up with him, the only one who can is Alcaraz.

“However, Alcaraz has other elements in his game that he can use. He continues to play at a high pace, but at other times in the match, he uses the serve and volley, high balls, he has the ability to change his playing style depending on the moment or the opponent.”