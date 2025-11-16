Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and completed their years of dominance in men’s tennis by contesting the final big match of the season and now their lavish final prize money totals for 2025 can be revealed.

After Sinner defended his ATP Final title by beating Alcaraz 7-6(4), 7-5 amid scenes of wild excitement in Turin, the local hero gave the fans what they wanted and he also boosted his cash haul for the year.

Sinner won a massive $5,071,000 by remaining undefeated at the ATP Finals, winning all five matches to extend his unbeaten run in the competition to ten matches. He has now also extended his unbeaten record indoors to a staggering 31 matches.

His flawless record in Turin has also earned him 1,500 ranking points, but that will not be enough for him to overhaul Alcaraz at the top of the rankings.

Sinner missed three months of this season due to his drug ban from February to May, but he made up for lost time as he stormed back into contention for the big prizes by reaching the French Open title and then winning his first Wimbledon crown, beating Alcaraz in the final at the All England Club.

Sinner enjoyed a rich run of form at the back end of the season as he won a title in Beijing and backed that up with wins in Vienna and at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Paris last month.

Now he has added a second ATP Finals title to his collection, ending the year on a real high as he secured a significant win over his greatest rival.

Alcaraz may have wrapped up the year-end world No 1 ranking before his final against Sinner in Turin and he is also finishing the season with the most prize money after he collected eight titles.

His first title came in Rotterdam in February and he backed that up by winning the title Monte-Carlo Masters title on clay courts.

Alcaraz then backed up those two wins with another clay court double, as he beat Sinner in the final of the Italian Open and then lifted the French Open title after beating the same opponent in an epic final.

He added the title at the Queen’s Club in London, the ATP Masters 1000 crown in Cincinnati and the US Open title to his collection before winning the title in Tokyo in September.

That stunning body of work allowed him to head into the ATP Finals with $16,099,427 in prize money for 2025 and now he has added $2,704,000 to his total. He also collected 1,000 ranking points from his efforts at the ATP Finals.

Sinner has now trimmed his head-to-head record against Alcaraz to 10-6 in favour of the Spaniard, with the Italian hero heading into 2026 with a big psychological advantage after this win.

2025 ATP Finals singles prize money:

Participation (all players receive): $331,000

Round-robin win: $396,500

Semi-final win: $1,183,500

Final win: $2,367,000

Undefeated champion: $5,071,000

The top two players in men’s tennis have pieced together two of the most lucrative seasons in the history of the men’s game, with Alcaraz

Most lucrative seasons in men’s tennis history:

Novak Djokovic – $21,146,145 (2015)

Jannik Sinner – $21,069,473 (2024)

Jannik Sinner – $19,114,396 (2025)

Carlos Alcaraz – $18,804,427 (2025)

Andy Murray – $16,349,701 (2016)

Rafael Nadal – $16,349,586 (2019)