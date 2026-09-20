The countdown is on to the latest edition of the most lucrative event in men’s tennis, but there are some concerns over whether the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia will be impacted by the ongoing political crisis in the region.

Jannik Sinner won a mega $6.5million for a second consecutive year as he won a thrilling final against Carlos Alcaraz last year, with the ‘Big 2’ in men’s tennis are back on the entry list for this year’s event in Riyadh.

This year’s Six Kings Slam 2026 is due to be streamed live on Netflix on October 21, 22, and 24, but several high-profile sporting events in the region have been cancelled amid ongoing military exchanges between the USA and Iran.

Formula 1 Grand Prix races have been among the events postponed or moved in recent months and with tensions escalating in recent days, there has to be some doubt over whether the Six Kings Slam will go ahead.

Sinner, Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur are on the guest list of this year’s exhibition event, with all participants guaranteed a huge appearance fee.

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The decision on whether the event proceeds may come down to whether the players are happy to travel to Saudi Arabia to compete in the competition, with Sinner and Alcaraz speaking warmly about their Saudi hosts in recent years.

Sinner bounced back from his defeat against Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final to beat his Spanish rival in last year’s Six Kings Slam deciding match and it set him up for a thrilling end to the season that included a win at the end-of-season ATP Finals.

Alcaraz will also be eager to continue his comeback in the event that could feature Djokovic for the last time, after he hinted he will be forced to weigh up his future plans after a first round defeat at the US Open.

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The money on offer will also focus a few minds if there are any doubts over competing in Saudi Arabia, with the decision over what comes next in this event likely to be made once the events of the next couple of weeks unfold.

With no end in sight to America’s conflict with Iran and talks over a settlement apparently stalled, any escalation in hostilities would leave the Six Kings Slam in real peril.

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