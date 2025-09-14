The sporting world has been blown away by the level of tennis being served up by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and for players striving to climb the rankings, the levels being produced by the game’s greats are hard to fathom.

Alcaraz and Sinner have been saluted for playing the best tennis we have ever seen in recent months, with all-time great John McEnroe among those suggesting the new top two in the men’s game are a step ahead of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in their prime.

The new ‘Big 2’ have won the last eight Grand Slam titles between them and in the opinion of Ireland’s No 1 tennis player Michael Agwi, Alcaraz and Sinner are playing a brand of tennis that is hard to imagine.

“It’s just ridiculous what we are seeing from Alcaraz and Sinner,” began 22-year-old Agwi, who reached a career high of No 407 last year.

“When you look at the Roland Garros final from a few months ago, it was like tennis we have never seen.

More Tennis News

He beat Roger Federer and faced Novak Djokovic – but Ireland’s greatest player wanted more

Carlos Alcaraz relationship status clarified amid Brooks Nader rumours

“They hit it so hard, so fast and then never missed a ball. Honestly, you can only dream about playing like this for a match once, but they do it every week.

“You have to say it’s incredible. To be that consistent, to hit it that hard and to make so few mistakes is incredible.”

Agwi, who lead the Ireland team in their Davis Cup tie against China in Dublin this weekend, admits the standards being set by Alcaraz and Sinner are beyond most striving to make an impact in the game, as he suggested he only had one occasion when he felt he played tennis to take him to the next level.

“One moment that stands out in my career was a couple of years ago and I had a day when everything went in,” continued Agwi.

“I was outside the top 1000 and I played a Spanish guy and he was looking at me wondering what was happening. He was around 400 in the world at the time, so he was a better player than me.

“I was just ripping everything. Forehand, backhand, serve, return. I couldn’t miss. My opponent was laughing at how good I was. I was laughing as well.

“This was the day when everything worked for me, but if I did that against Alcaraz or Sinner, it would not be so easy to do that because they would get everything back. This is what we see with the great champions.

“What we can do is look at the great players and try to take something from them. I always watched tennis growing up and you have to aspire to be like the greats.

“I always loved Federer and Nadal and then there was a period to time when I loved Dominic Thiem. Now it’s Djokovic. This might sound strange, but I admire him so much. I liked him even when everyone was supporting Federer and Nadal and Novak was the bad guy.

“The treatment he gets is unfair, especially when you consider his backstory. Coming from Serbia when they are in a war, to achieve what he has done is amazing.”

READ NEXT: Retired tennis player claims biggest cash prize of his career – now he has a new dream