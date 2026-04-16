Former world No 1 Kim Clijsters has weighed in on the relationship between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after the pair’s latest showdown.

In the 17th encounter of a fascinating rivalry — and the first in 2026 — Sinner defeated Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final at the Monte Carlo Masters last week.

The head-to-head is now 10-7 in Alcaraz’s favour, while Sinner’s triumph saw him leapfrog the Spaniard to become the world No 1 for the first time since November.

In 2025, the dominant duo met in the finals at five consecutive tournaments [where they both played]: Rome, French Open, Wimbledon, Cincinnati and US Open. They became the first players to meet in three successive major finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal — who faced off in four in a row between 2011 and 2012.

Despite the fierce competition, Alcaraz and Sinner’s rivalry is notable for their good-natured and respectful relationship.

Speaking on the Love All podcast after the Monte Carlo final, Clijsters shared her thoughts on the dynamic between the top two players on the ATP Tour.

“People even talk to me about it, and like, ‘Oh, it’s kind of weird to see a rivalry where you do kind of feel like they’re really good friends and that there’s so much respect for each other’,” said Belgian, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion.

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“There have been so many rivalries where the players can’t stand each other and try to stay away from each other as much as possible, whereas with these guys, it’s like they really embrace and there’s a lot of respect, but they also enjoy.

“Like, Alcaraz actually stayed and watched the winner, the guy that just beat him before, jump off the diving board.

“I think I was always pretty good at giving my opponent their moment, but it was also painful, and so to go see them celebrate is something that is hurtful at times, as well.

“People are talking about… some people like that they have that, and then there’s people that are like, ‘No, I want the rivalry’.”

Justine Henin, a compatriot and former rival of Clijsters, recently gave her verdict on Alcaraz and Sinner’s relationship.

“Beyond the title slipping away and the No 1 ranking, it’s in the relationship with Jannik that this match can have an impact,” said the seven-time major winner.

“In Alcaraz’s post-match comments, I sensed respect but also a kind of admiration for the new world No 1.

“Respect him, yes, but we also need to try to find new ways to win. I sensed Alcaraz was powerless, not lost, but powerless in the face of what Sinner is achieving.”

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