Acclaimed tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has hailed the “extraordinary” rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after a dominant 2025 for the two ATP Tour stars.

World No 1 Alcaraz and No 2 Sinner were far and away the two best male players of the season, with the pair sweeping all four Grand Slam titles between them, and combining to win 14 titles in total.

Top-ranked Alcaraz won eight ATP Tour titles in total in 2025 — his highest-ever season tally — with victories at the French Open and US Open, while Sinner’s haul of six titles include Australian Open, Wimbledon, and ATP Finals triumphs.

The pair became the first men in the Open Era to meet in three Grand Slam singles finals in the same season, while also meeting in the final of the ATP Finals, and in Masters 1000 finals at the Italian Open and Cincinnati Open.

Alcaraz edged their 2025 head-to-head 4-2 and leads their overall head-to-head 10-6, with the rivalry set to develop even further in 2026 and beyond.

The pair are comfortably clear at the very top of the ATP Rankings, and acclaimed coach Mouratoglou has now delivered his verdict on their duel.

Writing on LinkedIn about his five ‘strongest’ moments from tennis in 2025, Mouratoglou celebrated the “tennis history” achieved by Alcaraz and Sinner over the past twelve months.

He wrote: “This rivalry is simply extraordinary. Three Grand Slam finals in a row. Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, US Open. Plus the ATP Finals final. This has never happened in tennis history.

“The level, the dominance, the way they push each other to improve… and the gap they’ve created behind them says everything. We’re witnessing something rare and it’s going to be very hard for anyone else to break into that circle in the coming years.”

The Frenchman also celebrated the Roland Garros final that Alcaraz and Sinner contested back in June, a match that has already been recognised as one of the best in history.

At five hours and 29 minutes in length, it became the longest French Open final of the Open Era, and saw Alcaraz rally from two sets to love down — and save three championship points — to seal an incredible triumph.

Mouratoglou noted both the men’s and women’s singles finals at Roland Garros in his post, and he hailed Alcaraz and Sinner’s “unreal” encounter.

He commented: “On the men’s side, the Alcaraz–Sinner final belongs in the top five Grand Slam finals of all time. Five and a half hours of unreal tennis, constant momentum shifts, total uncertainty until the very last point. If I had to remember only one match from 2025, it would be this one.”

After their dominance in 2025, and having won the last eight major tournaments between them, all eyes are on Alcaraz and Sinner heading into the 2026 tennis season.

The pair are set to compete against each other at an exhibition match in South Korea in early January, and will then officially start their seasons at the Australian Open.

Alcaraz and Sinner will be the first and second seeds in Melbourne, respectively, and all eyes will be on whether they can meet in the final of a fourth straight Grand Slam tournament.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam event that Alcaraz has yet to win, with the Spaniard looking to become just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Sinner enters the event as the two-time defending champion and will look to join Novak Djokovic as the only man in the Open Era to win the title in three consecutive years.

