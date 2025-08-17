Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have ended the debate over whether they will take part in the revamped US Open mixed doubles, with the top two players in men’s tennis confirmed entrants in the draw.

With Sinner and Alcaraz making it through to the Cincinnati Masters final, there was an expectation that they may be forced to pull out of the mixed doubles event in New York, which gets underway on Tuesday and reaches a swift conclusion the following day.

Sinner’s participation appeared to be especially uncertain after partner Emma Navarro opted to pull out of the event on Saturday.

Yet one of the most talked-about tennis events of 2025 will feature Sinner and Alcaraz, after an enticing draw was announced by US Open chiefs.

Alcaraz’s eagerly anticipated partnership with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will become a reality, and they have been handed an eye-catching first round match, as they will take on 2025 US Open women’s finalist Jessica Pegula and last year’s men’s semi-finalist Jack Draper.

Sinner will be one of the favourites to win the mixed doubles title after it was confirmed he will be paired with world No 2 doubles player Katerina Siniakova from Czechia.

Novak Djokovic will play his first match since the Wimbledon semi-finals as he teams up with Olga Danilovic, as they take on Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

Iga Swiatek will have a quick turnaround from her Cincinnati final on Monday when she teams up with Casper Ruud to take on Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

The enticing pairing of Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils will play American Caty McNally and Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, with Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka another star pairing.

Amid the star names, 2024 US Open mixed doubles champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori may be among the favourites to lift the title as they are a proven team who will be more familiar with how each play than most of the pairings who will take to the court for the first time when they play in the Grand Slam event.

Sinner, Alcaraz and Swiatek can expect a later start for their opening matches on Tuesday, but it is not ideal preparation ahead of a Grand Slam singles competition that gets underway on Sunday.

US Open Mixed Doubles draw

Draper & Pegula vs Raducanu & Alcaraz

Djokovic & Danilovic vs Andreeva & Medvedev

Swiatek & Ruud vs Keys & Tiafoe

Osaka & Monfils vs McNally & Musetti

Siniakova & Sinner vs Bencic & Zverev

Townsend & Shelton vs Anisimova & Rune

Williams & Opelka vs Muchova & Rublev

Errani & Vavassori vs Rybakina & Fritz

