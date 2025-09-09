Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been busy the past month as they reached the finals of back-to-back tournaments in North America, but both will take some time off to recoup, although one will take an extended break.

Following their run to the Wimbledon final where Sinner emerged victorious, the top two players in the world decided to skip the Canadian Open before returning to action at the Cincinnati Open.

They once again reached the final with Alcaraz lifting the trophy after his rival retired while trailing 0-5 due to illness, before they were once again the last two men standing in the US Open final with the Spaniard once again going on to win the title.

They both played 13 matches in the space of a month, although one of those encounters (the Cincinnati final) didn’t last long.

Alcaraz was next due to be in action this week as he was part of Spain’s squad for the Davis Cup Qualifiers second-round rubber against Denmark in Marbella, but he has withdrawn with a statement saying it is due to fatigue, which is completely understandable.

With Italy already secured of their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 play-offs in Bologna, Sinner won’t be in action either.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz will now return to competitive tennis at the Laver Cup as he will represent Team Europe along with Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik and Flavio Cobolli in San Francisco.

It will be his second appearance at the annual team event following his debut in 2024 while Sinner has once again opted not to take part.

Alcaraz and Sinner will then return to regular ATP Tour action at the Asia swing, but they have decided to play in different events with the latter sticking with the China Open while the Spaniard will make his debut at the Japan Open with both events running from September 24-30.

Both played in Beijing last year and they reached the final with Alcaraz winning a pulsating final in three sets.

The next time the top two in the ATP Rankings will feature at the same tournament will be the Shanghai Masters, which gets underway on October 1 with Sinner the defending champion after beating Novak Djokovic in the final 12 motnhs ago. Alcaraz, meanwhile, lost in the quarter-final against Tomas Machac.

Their schedules for the final few weeks of the regular season remain up in the air as they didn’t feature at the 2024 Vienna Open or Swiss Indoors before Alcaraz returned at the Paris Masters, losing in the third round.

Sinner was initially on the entry list, but withdrew due to illness.

But there is no doubt both will feature at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin if they are fit and healthy with both already secured of their places at the tournament.