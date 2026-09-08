Tennis great John McEnroe has admitted he struggles to comprehend the happiness Carlos Alcaraz expresses on court as he hailed the Spanish star.

Alcaraz, who is one of the most popular players in tennis, often shows how much he enjoys playing the sport by smiling and exuding joy during his matches.

The 23-year-old is chasing his eighth Grand Slam title at the 2026 US Open, where he is the defending champion.

Speaking to Tennis365 last year, McEnroe lauded Alcaraz’s movement and described him as a “natural freak athlete.”

“Whoever taught him taught him well,” McEnroe said. “You’re talking about, if you had to pick the top five athletes that ever played on a tennis court, I think without a doubt he’d be one of the top five.

“So, he’s just a natural freak athlete for us that can cover the court in ways that few people have ever been able to do so.”

During an interview on the Tennis Insider Club, McEnroe said: “I watch Alcaraz. I’m like, ‘how the hell is he so happy on the court all the time?’ Roger Federer, I always was like, ‘this guy looks like he loves every minute of it.’

US Open News

Andy Roddick, Brad Gilbert and Greg Rusedski agree on what Ben Shelton must do to beat Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz suggests how much longer he wants to play tennis for before he retires

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I wish I knew how they were able to handle the pressure that way, the expectations. And to be able to, like… I mean, I love Alcaraz. He’s my favourite guy to watch. I just can’t believe this kid, it’s even possible, that you could be like this. It’s amazing.

“It takes a strong person and good people around him.”

McEnroe recently assessed that Alcaraz “could win at least ten more majors” in his career.

“I hope Carlos has a brilliant future ahead of him. He is my favourite tennis player, just as he is for many fans,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

“He is incredible for our sport and has a fantastic personality. We all hope he’s okay and can continue to excel for at least another ten years. That would make him 33 — six years younger than Novak is now.

“My great rival Bjorn Borg played his last match at 25. That is the last thing we want to see happen to Carlos.

“It would be terrible if he couldn’t become the player he once was. If he stays fit, he could win at least ten more majors.”

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic’s prayers answered as Australian Open chief proposes drastic tennis changes

