Alex Corretja believes Juan Carlos Ferrero will return to coaching after his shock split from Carlos Alcaraz and suggested he could be a good fit to join the camp of his great rival, Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz stunned the tennis world when he confirmed he has parted company with the coach who has been with him throughout his rise up the tennis ranks and helped him to lift six Grand Slam titles in the early years of his career.

Corretja was more surprised than most by news of the split, as he is close to both Ferrero and Alcaraz and believed the combination was so much more than a coaching partnership.

Having taken on Alcaraz as a young teenager, Corretja was a mentor as well as a father figure for young Carlos and his methods proved to be highly successful as the duo celebrated six Grand Slam titles since their first together in 2022.

While the partnership is now over and the acrimony between the two camps over a contract dispute suggests a reunion is unlikely, the question of what comes next for Ferrero remains unclear and Corretja believes a return to coaching is likely.

“Why not. I think he loves tennis, he is a hard worker, someone who knows the game,” said Corretja, as he spoke about Ferrero’s future in an exclusive interview with Tennis365.

“He is someone who knows the game and thinks he needs a little bit of time to find someone that he really feels is worth it for him to leave home and go away again.

“I don’t think he is going to get the same commitment as he had with Carlos because he was almost like a father to him.

“They started seven years ago, so it was a very intense period for him. He needs a bit of time, but players will be calling him and for sure, they have already been calling him. I think will be back at some point.”

As Corretja suggested, the coaching offers have already been coming Ferrero’s way since his parting with Alcaraz was confirmed and some devious minds have suggested he could team up with world No 2 Jannik Sinner.

The prospect of Alcaraz’s former coach joining the camp of his greatest rival would make for compelling viewing for tennis fans and Corretja believes it might not be out of the question.

“It would be weird, but it might be a good match,” said Corretja, as he summed up the prospect of a Sinner-Ferrero dream team.

“The work ethic for Juan Carlos is very methodical. He likes to do things in a proper way. He needs to control everything.

“It seems to me that Jannik has a similar way of doing things, so it might work, but not at the moment. We need to give a little bit of time to all of them.”

Ferrero’s CV suggests he will not be short of offers to work with the game’s leading players and after hiring players who had previously worked with Novak Djokovic, he might just be tempted to call on the services of a coach who would know more than anyone about Alcaraz.

